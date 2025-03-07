Mairon Santos | When Dreams Come True

Well, one thing changed, or should we say got elevated, and that’s his motivation.

“Yes, for sure,” said Santos. “I didn't know that I could be more motivated because I'm very motivated to achieve my dreams, but with him, I know that I'm even more motivated.”

An ultra-motivated Santos is a dangerous man, and since winning season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter last August with a second-round knockout of Kaan Ofli, he’s been waiting to get down to the business of chasing a featherweight title.

“I wanted to fight earlier, before the end of the year,” he said. “I was ready, and I stayed ready. I just took off maybe one month and I was back in the gym, waiting for a fight. Featherweight is a weight class with a lot of fighters, so I understand that, but I'm more than ready because I've been training for a fight since after my last fight.”