Main Event Spotlight | UFC Tampa

Since then, Covington has fought for the belt three times, against Kamaru Usman twice and once against Leon Edwards. The 36-year-old has a record of 12-4 in the Octagon, with an overall record of 17-4. He hasn’t competed since his loss to Edwards last December, and prior to that fight he has only fought once a year since 2020. Throughout his career, Covington has gone 16-1 in non-title matchups. Covington has made it clear that he still aspires to make it back to title contention.

Joaquin Buckley

After spending most of his career in the middleweight division, Buckley made the permanent move down to the welterweight division and it has paid off. Since returning to 170 pounds in May 2023, “New Mansa” has rattled off five straight wins, three coming by way of knockout.

He has cemented himself as a contender in this division, most recently knocking out veteran Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson just two months ago in Salt Lake. Buckley is known for his Performance of the Year knockout against Impa Kasanganay in Abu Dhabi back in 2020. It marked Buckley’s first post-fight bonus, and he has picked up four more since then.