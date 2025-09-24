Main Event Spotlight | UFC Perth

Since joining the roster in November 2020, New Zealand’s Carlos Ulberg has represented the country’s best chance at its next UFC champion. He recovered well after dropping his debut bout against Kennedy Nzechukwu in a Fight of the Night effort, scoring three wins (two via knockout) in 2022 to right the ship.

His momentum hasn’t slowed since then, either. The City Kickboxing-representative picked up three more finishes in 2023 and 2024 to set up a top-10 matchup against former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir in Macau. In that bout, Ulberg showed off his fight IQ and patience as he secured a decision win against the dangerous “No Time.”

To open up his 2025 account, Ulberg ventured to London to take on former champion Jan Błachowicz, once again securing the victory on the scorecards. With wins over two men with championship-pedigree, Ulberg is in prime position to earn a title shot with a win Down Under.

Dominick Reyes