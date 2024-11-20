Main Event Spotlight | UFC Macau

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan is one of the most peculiar characters in the division’s championship picture since he captured the title in 2020. He has a full arsenal of skills that should have allowed him to reign as champion for several years, but an ill-advised knee against Aljamain Sterling in his first defense sent him on an unexpected journey filled with bad luck and turmoil.

After the fateful strike against Sterling, Yan captured the interim title with a win over Cory Sandhagen but then went without a win for the next two-and-a-half years. One could argue he deserved the judges’ nods over Sterling and Sean O’Malley, but it wasn’t until he bested Song Yadong at UFC 299 that he got his hand raised once again. Somehow, Yan is still just 31 years old, and anyone who knows anything about mixed martial arts understands the Russian is as dangerous and talented as it gets in a weight class full of well-rounded monsters.

In a little more than six years on the roster, Yan has a career’s full of events. From a title run which included wins over legends like Urijah Faber and José Aldo to a winless streak as debatable as anything in the sport, Yan has gone through the wringer of the fight game. Now that he appears on the other end of it, he is primed for a second run at the title with much more experience under his belt.

