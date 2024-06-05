Main Event Spotlight | UFC Louisville

Since making his middleweight debut in 2018, Cannonier has gone 7-2, with his only losses coming against former middleweight champions Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. He comes into the matchup against France’s Nassourdine Imavov on a two-fight win streak, securing victories over Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori. This weekend’s bout will mark Cannonier’s sixth headliner, only losing once under the main event lights.

MORE LOUISVILLE: Rising Fighters | Thiago Moisés Interview | Nassourdine Imavov Interview | Raul Rosas Jr. Interview

Cannonier has been a part of some exciting matchups inside the Octagon, with two Fight of the Night and four Performance of the Night bonuses to back that statement up. He etched his name in the history books during his last fight with Vettori in June of last year, as he had the most significant strikes landed in a UFC middleweight fight, with 241 significant strikes. He has secured 10 of his 17 wins by knockout and two by submission, but the brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has never been submitted before in his career.

Nassourdine Imavov

This fight against Cannonier marks Imavov’s second of the year, as well as his second main event this year. Back in February, the 29-year-old defeated Roman Dolidze by majority decision. That fight got Imavov back in the win column, after he suffered a no contest against Chris Curtis at UFC 289, which came on the heels of his loss to Strickland in his first main event a few months prior.