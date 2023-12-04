Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez

It would be a wild oversimplification to say this will be a battle of power versus precision, but if someone were to attempt to make that case, Song Yadong would represent the “power” half of the argument. In short, few currently hit harder at 135 pounds. He’s knocked down his opponents seven times to date, while never being knocked down in return. Six of those knockdowns were at 135 pounds (one was in a featherweight win over Marlon Vera), which counts for tenth most in bantamweight history. Most recently, he scored one in his fifth-round TKO over Ricky Simon last April, good for a Performance of the Night bonus.

As such, you won’t catch Song doing a ton of grappling when he’s in there, and he sees to it that his opponents don’t either. He has successfully defended 35 of his opponent’s 47 attempts to date.

On paper, Song has the edge over his opponent in a few notable categories: knockdown average (.74 vs .56), takedown accuracy (55.6% vs 37.5%), and perhaps crucially, strikes absorbed per minute (3.77 vs 2.73). That last one could play an outsized role against a prolific puncher like Gutierrez.

Chris Gutierrez

The Chris Gutierrez performance that made many fans finally sit up and take notice was his dramatic knee-strike knockout of the great Frankie Edgar in the first round of Edgar’s final fight at UFC 281. As he walked out to the Octagon, Gutierrez told himself, “tonight’s the night I change my life for the better.” His headlining slot against the No. 7 bantamweight is continued proof of that affirmation.