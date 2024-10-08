Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira

After suffering back-to-back defeats to former champion Brandon Moreno and current 125-pound king Alexandre Pantoja in 2020 and 2021, Royval found a new level, stringing together three consecutive wins to secure a rematch against the reigning champion at UFC 296.

Although Pantoja’s ground control time was the pivotal factor that night, leading to a unanimous decision victory for the champion, “Raw Dawg” showcased his skills by outstriking Pantoja 281 to 126 over the course of 25 minutes.

Order UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

Despite the loss, Royval's impressive performance earned him a main event clash with former two-time UFC champion Moreno in February, where he achieved arguably his biggest win to date.

Royval threw a total of 556 strikes and landed 145 significant strikes in five rounds, which is his personal best inside the Octagon and the fourth most landed in a flyweight fight. Ninety-seven of those significant strikes landed to the head, which is the sixth most all-time at 125 pounds.