Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

A main reason for Ribas’ success has been her defense, both on the feet and in the grappling department. During her strawweight career, Ribas avoided 67% of her opponents’ significant strike attempts, which is the second highest defense in the division’s history. She also has the fourth best takedown defense in women’s history, regardless of division.

Ribas thrives when outpacing her opponents, on average connecting with 2.49 more significant strikes per minute. Her ability to constantly put pressure on and lead the dance also sets up her grappling game. Ribas has taken down nine of her ten UFC opponents and holds a takedown ratio of 15:3.