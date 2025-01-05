Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2

The two strawweights first met early in their UFC careers back in 2019, with Ribas earning a unanimous decision victory after 15 minutes of action. The biggest surprise in that fight was Dern’s inability to take Ribas down, failing on all six of her takedown attempts. Ribas took advantage of their time spent on the feet by more than tripling Dern in significant strikes landed (74-20).

Since their first meeting, Ribas climbed her way into the Top 10 of both the strawweight and flyweight divisions. The inconsistency in her results, however, has kept her on the outside looking in from title contention.

Dern is in a similar position, having won just three of her last six. That makes their main event rematch on January 11 all the more important, as we get to find out who’s ready to make that jump toward the top of the strawweight division.