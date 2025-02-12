Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

Part of what has always made the former title challenger such a dangerous opponent and perennial tough out is that while he brandishes heavyweight power, Cannonier has never been someone that is looking to land one shot in order to end a fight. He holds the record for the most significant strikes landed in a middleweight contest, and has always been adept at mixing up his targets, connecting with 60 significant body shots in his December 2022 win over Strickland.

FULL FIGHTS: Cannonier vs Vettori | Rodrigues vs Tavares

He’s earned three Performance of the Night bonuses during his middleweight tenure, as well as one Fight of the Night award, and will surely be looking to put on a show when he steps in opposite Rodrigues this weekend.

Gregory Rodrigues

One of six former LFA middleweight titleholders currently on the UFC roster, the 32-year-old Rodrigues has been one of the best kept secrets in the 185-pound weight class over the last couple years.

A member of the all-star team assembled at Kill Cliff FC in South Florida, Rodrigues is tied for the most KO finishes in the division since 2021, and already ranks in the Top 10 in the division’s history despite being just four years into his UFC career. On top of that, he also lands in the Top 10 in both significant strike rate — 56 percent — and significant strikes per minute — 5.5 strikes — which further underscore both how successful and dangerous “Robocop” is whenever he steps into the Octagon.