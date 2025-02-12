Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

February is only halfway done and yet the month has already featured a few critical matchups in the middleweight division, with another set to headline this weekend’s return to the UFC APEX.
On the first of the month in Saudi Arabia, Michael “Venom” Page halted the unbeaten rise of Shara Magomedov before Nassourdine Imavov stamped himself as a serious threat at the top of the division with a second-round stoppage win over two-time champion Israel Adesanya to collect his fourth straight win. Last week, when the Octagon returned to Sydney for UFC 312, champion Dricus Du Plessis posted a dominant decision win over former titleholder Sean Strickland, cementing his place on the throne and upping the intrigue surrounding what comes next for him as we head towards the second quarter of the 2025 campaign.
Saturday evening in Las Vegas, the UFC Fight Night slate features three more middleweight pairings, including a crucial main event showdown between Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues. As we ready for this weekend’s action, let’s take a closer look at the combatants set to close out the show in this edition of the Main Event Spotlight.
Jared Cannonier
Though “Tha Killa Gorilla” has been a fixture in the middleweight title picture for the last six years and change, his time in the UFC began at heavyweight, where the MMA Lab representative went 1-1 before moving down to the 205-pound weight class. Cannonier managed just one win in four starts at light heavyweight, though his losses came against two future champs, Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz, and eventual title challenger Dominick Reyes.
Since dropping down to middleweight, the “Level 40” fighter (Cannonier doesn’t speak in terms of age, but levels) has gone 7-4, making him one of a handful of athletes to earn victories across three divisions, and only the second, along with Conor McGregor, to collect knockout wins in three weight classes.
Part of what has always made the former title challenger such a dangerous opponent and perennial tough out is that while he brandishes heavyweight power, Cannonier has never been someone that is looking to land one shot in order to end a fight. He holds the record for the most significant strikes landed in a middleweight contest, and has always been adept at mixing up his targets, connecting with 60 significant body shots in his December 2022 win over Strickland.
He’s earned three Performance of the Night bonuses during his middleweight tenure, as well as one Fight of the Night award, and will surely be looking to put on a show when he steps in opposite Rodrigues this weekend.
Gregory Rodrigues
One of six former LFA middleweight titleholders currently on the UFC roster, the 32-year-old Rodrigues has been one of the best kept secrets in the 185-pound weight class over the last couple years.
A member of the all-star team assembled at Kill Cliff FC in South Florida, Rodrigues is tied for the most KO finishes in the division since 2021, and already ranks in the Top 10 in the division’s history despite being just four years into his UFC career. On top of that, he also lands in the Top 10 in both significant strike rate — 56 percent — and significant strikes per minute — 5.5 strikes — which further underscore both how successful and dangerous “Robocop” is whenever he steps into the Octagon.
What’s more is that though all of his statistical data points to his being a dominant striker — and he is certainly strong on the feet — Rodrigues is also a tremendous grappler, averaging just under three takedowns per 15 minutes while showing good efficiency when he does put opponents on the deck. He’s also notoriously difficult to take down, entering Saturday’s contest with a 100-percent takedown defense rate over the course of his first nine UFC appearances, turning back all six takedowns attempted on him thus far.
Entering having won three straight and five of his last six, this is Rodrigues’ first chance to share the Octagon with a ranked opponent, and you can be sure he is going to want to make the most of it.
How They Match Up
Part of what makes this such a compelling main event matchup is that while all indications are that Cannonier and Rodrigues should spend the vast majority of the time exchanging on the feet this weekend, the Brazilian having quality wrestling and grappling in his back pocket in case of emergencies is an interesting wrinkle.
Over the course of their UFC runs, Cannonier and Rodrigues have spent upwards of 80 percent of their time in the Octagon on the feet, with the former spending just 1.8 percent of his total fight time in top position, and the latter having logged 17.6 percent of his time there through his first nine fights.
While the grappling data serves as an interesting point of consideration in this pairing, the reality is that we should see these two spend much of their time trading blows in the center of the Octagon, engaging in what could very well be a Fight of the Night type of contest.
Both Cannonier and Rodrigues land at a higher-than-average rate per minute — 4.49 strikes landed per minute for the ninth-ranked Cannonier, 5.5 SLpM for Rodrigues — and clock in slightly above the average rate in terms of strikes absorbed per minute as well, coming in at 4.39 SApM and 4.6 SApM respectively; the UFC average is 3.46 SApM. According to the numbers, both are essentially “take one to land one” fighters, with Cannonier consistently working at a higher volume, but Rodrigues having exhibited the superior efficiency thus far.
If there is one wrinkle to watch for on the Cannonier side of the striking exchanges, it’s his willingness to mix up his targets. Where Rodrigues aims more than 75 percent of his shots to the head and has attacked the legs less than five percent of the time through nine fights, Cannonier is far more varied with his offerings, attacking the body 20 percent of the time and the legs 16.8 percent of the time, which could be a key to slowing the advances and output of the pressuring Rodrigues this weekend.
One last stat to consider in this pairing is that Saturday marks the first time Rodrigues has been booked in a five-round main event in the UFC, while it will be Cannonier’s sixth consecutive headlining assignment and the eighth UFC main event of his career. He’s gone the distance in four of those contests, including his win over Kelvin Gastelum and title fight setback against Israel Adesanya, while his counterpart has only seen the scorecards three times through his first nine UFC appearances.
There is a ton to consider as these two ready to make the walk this weekend, and hopefully this little breakdown of Saturday night’s main event has got you pumped and primed to tune into the action.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 15, 2025.