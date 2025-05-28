Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber

Blanchfield makes her return to the Octagon fresh off her most impressive win to date in November: a five-round unanimous decision over two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. Barber is competing for the first time since March of last year, when she picked up a victory over perennial contender Katlyn Cerminara.

And that’s the first thing to look at when breaking down this matchup: their activity. On one side, you have Barber who, despite riding a six-fight win streak, hasn’t been in the Octagon in over 14 months, primarily due to a series of health scares that forced her to spend nine days in the hospital.

On the other side, you have Blanchfield, whose last two fights against Namajunas and recent title challenger Manon Fiorot went the full five rounds. This will also be Blanchfield’s third UFC main event, while Barber has never fought five rounds in the UFC. And for someone with an aggressive style like Barber, it’ll be interesting to see how her cardio adapts to five rounds, especially considering her long layoff.