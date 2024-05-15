Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy

When it comes to experience, there’s no doubt Barboza is the veteran in the matchup. He made his debut back in 2010 at UFC 123 and did so in the lightweight division. In 2020, Barboza made the move down to featherweight, making his 145-pound debut against Dan Ige. “Junior” is known to have an exciting style inside the Octagon, as he scored the first wheel kick knockout in UFC history. He’s secured 14 of his 24 wins by knockout, eight first-round finishes and is tied with Dustin Poirier for the most Fight of the Night bonuses in UFC history, with nine.

Lerone Murphy

The 32-year-old featherweight enters his first UFC main event this weekend. “The Miracle” has been a fun fighter to watch in the Octagon since he first made his debut at UFC 242 in 2019. His first fight against Zubaira Tukhogov ended in a draw, but since then, Murphy has earned wins in each of his five fights, two by knockout and three by decision.