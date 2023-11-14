Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

If that translates to a better and faster “BearJew,” look out. He currently holds second place in the all-time submission list at light heavyweight (6), more than even Jon Jones. And he’s proven he can hang with championship caliber talent. He submitted title contender Magomed Ankalaev—the only loss of Ankalaev’s career to date—with the most improbable last-second triangle choke in modern history (If you haven’t seen it, you should watch it on UFC FIGHT PASS to truly appreciate it). He also defeated former champion Jamahal Hill in just two minutes (warning: if you look this one up on UFC FIGHT PASS, the ending is not for the faint of heart).

Like his opponent, the 36-year-old is not afraid of a firefight. After that impressive run at light heavyweight, Craig’s UFC middleweight debut last July in London ended in a TKO victory over André Muniz. And while he clearly enjoyed the rarity, “BearJew” has told us in the past he still covets a good clean KO, one of the few items missing from his 17-6-1 MMA record.