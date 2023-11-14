 Skip to main content
Brendan Allen & Paul Craig
Athletes

Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

It's Grappler's Delight As Two Of The Best Ground Games At 185-lbs Meet In The Main Event November 18
By Steve Latrell, on X: @TheUFSteve • Nov. 14, 2023

Occasionally, when two ace grapplers get into the Octagon, they mix it up and try to put on a striking clinic instead. Anything is possible, of course, but when you talk about two opponents as well-versed in the ground game as the combatants in this weekend’s UFC Fight Night main event, it’s hard to imagine Brendan Allen and Paul Craig not taking the action to the mats. As the saying goes, don’t fix it if it ain’t broke.

BRENDAN ALLEN

At the still-tender age of 27, Brendan Allen boasts something like 40 total fights, if you include amateur bouts and grappling competitions. And his hours of dedication, discipline and patience have begun to pay huge dividends in his UFC career. When he steps into the Octagon Saturday at the UFC APEX, he’ll carry with him the second longest win streak in the middleweight division, having won four straight at 185 pounds (he’s won five straight overall, a streak that includes a light heavyweight tilt with Sam Alvey). Four of those five wins came by way of rear naked choke. He’s currently sitting in fifth place for the most RNCs in UFC history, with many years of a career still in front of him.

Brendan Allen Sit Down Interview With Brendan Fitzgerald
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Brendan Allen Sit Down Interview With Brendan Fitzgerald
/

Although he boasts 10 RNCs across his 22-5 professional MMA record, it’s far from the only trick in his bag. A black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, “All In” also boasts a heel hook, an Americana and a triangle choke on his impressive résumé. In the UFC, only Gerald Meerschaert has more middleweight submission finishes. Far from a one-trick pony, the Kill Cliff contender shows continued signs of evolution, and is adamant he hasn’t peaked yet.

This Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview

“I’ve yet to show everything that I’m capable of, and I prefer it that way, he once told UFC.com. “If you look at my last fight and that’s what you prepare for, then God bless you.”

Brendan Allen works for a submission against Andre Muniz of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Brendan Allen works for a submission against Andre Muniz of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Allen generally finds his way to these finishes via a stellar top game. He’s been in top position for more than 27% of his many minutes in the Octagon. In his last outing versus Bruno Silva, he finished with two minutes and 27 seconds of control time in a fight that lasted less than five minutes, ending in one of his patented rear naked chokes.

FREE FIGHTS: Allen vs Muniz | Craig vs Muniz

Despite this proficiency in the ground game, the 6’ 2” Allen is a beast physically, and only too happy to get into some striking exchanges.

“I know I can crack when I need to crack,” he told us.

PAUL CRAIG
Paul Craig of Scotland kicks Jamahal Hill in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Paul Craig of Scotland kicks Jamahal Hill in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Paul Craig made hay at 205 pounds from his UFC debut in 2016 until January of this year. Dropping down 20 pounds has made the already-imposing 6’3.5” Scotsman look even more like a finely chiseled statue.

The Bigger Picture Of UFC 295

“Now I feel much better in my skin, much better in my body,” he told us last July, citing more muscle mass and less body fat, describing his newly minted middleweight physique as “Paul Craig 2.0.”

Paul Craig | Top Submissions
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Paul Craig | Top Submissions
/

If that translates to a better and faster “BearJew,” look out. He currently holds second place in the all-time submission list at light heavyweight (6), more than even Jon Jones. And he’s proven he can hang with championship caliber talent. He submitted title contender Magomed Ankalaev—the only loss of Ankalaev’s career to date—with the most improbable last-second triangle choke in modern history (If you haven’t seen it, you should watch it on UFC FIGHT PASS to truly appreciate it). He also defeated former champion Jamahal Hill in just two minutes (warning: if you look this one up on UFC FIGHT PASS, the ending is not for the faint of heart).

Dana White's 12 Days Of Giveaways

Like his opponent, the 36-year-old is not afraid of a firefight. After that impressive run at light heavyweight, Craig’s UFC middleweight debut last July in London ended in a TKO victory over André Muniz. And while he clearly enjoyed the rarity, “BearJew” has told us in the past he still covets a good clean KO, one of the few items missing from his 17-6-1 MMA record.

UFC Adrenaline by Venum Authentic Fight Night - Emerald Edition

It probably won’t come this Saturday, either, and that’s ok. Like Allen, Craig is a BJJ black belt, and a main event with this combined level of grappling excellence feels like a rarity. Both fighters have incredibly even numbers when it comes to factors like significant strikes, striking defense, takedown defense and submission attempts. This one is set up to be a true game of inches.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, while the main card kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT. 

Tags
UFC Vegas 82
Brendan Allen
Paul Craig
:
Opponents Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Alex Pereira of Brazil face off during the UFC 295 press conference at Chase Square at Madison Square Garden on November 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Results

UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira Results

See The Fight Results As They Happen, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Winners And More From Madison Square Garden In New York City 

More
UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira speaks with the media after UFC 295
Press Conference

Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 295: Procházka vs…

Following UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, tune in to the Post-Fight Press Conference to hear the athletes take questions from the media.

Watch the Video
: