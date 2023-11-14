Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

Occasionally, when two ace grapplers get into the Octagon, they mix it up and try to put on a striking clinic instead. Anything is possible, of course, but when you talk about two opponents as well-versed in the ground game as the combatants in this weekend’s UFC Fight Night main event, it’s hard to imagine Brendan Allen and Paul Craig not taking the action to the mats. As the saying goes, don’t fix it if it ain’t broke.
At the still-tender age of 27, Brendan Allen boasts something like 40 total fights, if you include amateur bouts and grappling competitions. And his hours of dedication, discipline and patience have begun to pay huge dividends in his UFC career. When he steps into the Octagon Saturday at the UFC APEX, he’ll carry with him the second longest win streak in the middleweight division, having won four straight at 185 pounds (he’s won five straight overall, a streak that includes a light heavyweight tilt with Sam Alvey). Four of those five wins came by way of rear naked choke. He’s currently sitting in fifth place for the most RNCs in UFC history, with many years of a career still in front of him.
Although he boasts 10 RNCs across his 22-5 professional MMA record, it’s far from the only trick in his bag. A black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, “All In” also boasts a heel hook, an Americana and a triangle choke on his impressive résumé. In the UFC, only Gerald Meerschaert has more middleweight submission finishes. Far from a one-trick pony, the Kill Cliff contender shows continued signs of evolution, and is adamant he hasn’t peaked yet.
This Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview
“I’ve yet to show everything that I’m capable of, and I prefer it that way, he once told UFC.com. “If you look at my last fight and that’s what you prepare for, then God bless you.”
Allen generally finds his way to these finishes via a stellar top game. He’s been in top position for more than 27% of his many minutes in the Octagon. In his last outing versus Bruno Silva, he finished with two minutes and 27 seconds of control time in a fight that lasted less than five minutes, ending in one of his patented rear naked chokes.
FREE FIGHTS: Allen vs Muniz | Craig vs Muniz
Despite this proficiency in the ground game, the 6’ 2” Allen is a beast physically, and only too happy to get into some striking exchanges.
“I know I can crack when I need to crack,” he told us.
Paul Craig made hay at 205 pounds from his UFC debut in 2016 until January of this year. Dropping down 20 pounds has made the already-imposing 6’3.5” Scotsman look even more like a finely chiseled statue.
“Now I feel much better in my skin, much better in my body,” he told us last July, citing more muscle mass and less body fat, describing his newly minted middleweight physique as “Paul Craig 2.0.”
If that translates to a better and faster “BearJew,” look out. He currently holds second place in the all-time submission list at light heavyweight (6), more than even Jon Jones. And he’s proven he can hang with championship caliber talent. He submitted title contender Magomed Ankalaev—the only loss of Ankalaev’s career to date—with the most improbable last-second triangle choke in modern history (If you haven’t seen it, you should watch it on UFC FIGHT PASS to truly appreciate it). He also defeated former champion Jamahal Hill in just two minutes (warning: if you look this one up on UFC FIGHT PASS, the ending is not for the faint of heart).
Dana White's 12 Days Of Giveaways
Like his opponent, the 36-year-old is not afraid of a firefight. After that impressive run at light heavyweight, Craig’s UFC middleweight debut last July in London ended in a TKO victory over André Muniz. And while he clearly enjoyed the rarity, “BearJew” has told us in the past he still covets a good clean KO, one of the few items missing from his 17-6-1 MMA record.
It probably won’t come this Saturday, either, and that’s ok. Like Allen, Craig is a BJJ black belt, and a main event with this combined level of grappling excellence feels like a rarity. Both fighters have incredibly even numbers when it comes to factors like significant strikes, striking defense, takedown defense and submission attempts. This one is set up to be a true game of inches.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, while the main card kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT.