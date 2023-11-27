Main Event Spotlight | UFC Austin

Beneil Dariush

It seems almost inconceivable that Saturday will be Beneil Dariush’s first main event. Had he not been forced out by an ankle injury, his first main event would have been versus the man who would go on to become champion, Islam Makhachev.

That was back in February 2022, and even then, it seemed like an overdue headliner for one of the UFC’s most successful lightweights.

Just a month shy of his ten-year anniversary in the promotion, Dariush owns third place all-time for lightweight wins with 16. If he can get his hand raised at Moody Center this Saturday, he’ll tie Cowboy Cerrone for second and, at 34 years old, will be in legitimate striking range of Jim Miller’s 22 wins that hold first place.