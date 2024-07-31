Main Event Spotlight | UFC Abu Dhabi

Since his loss to Petr Yan for the interim bantamweight title in 2021, Sandhagen has consistently dominated every opponent he’s faced, cementing his No. 2 position in an ultra-talented 135-pound division.

Statistically, Sandhagen is one of the best strikers the 135-pound division has ever seen. In 12 fights, Sandhagen has connected on 825 significant strikes, the eighth most in bantamweight history. While that volume could be attributed to his frequent five-round main events, “Sandman” still lands 5.79 significant strikes per minute, which is the fifth highest rate among active 135ers.

Very few fighters have ever been able to match Sandhagen’s volume; he has never been outstruck in a UFC fight that lasted longer than a minute-and-a-half, including his last seven opponents, and 11 of 13 overall. In his last four fights, Sandhagen’s finished with +20, +40, +70 and +25 strike differentials.