Main Event Spotlight | UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili

O’Malley is coming off one of his best performances to date, when he settled the score against Marlon Vera, the only man to ever defeat him inside the Octagon. Through 25 minutes, the champ racked up the second largest significant strike differential in bantamweight history at +141.

That record is second to only himself, when he recorded a +160 significant strike differential in his Fight of the Night-earning TKO of Kris Moutinho in 2021. That record sits third all-time across all UFC weight divisions.

But it’s not just those two performances that skew the numbers. O’Malley consistently out-strikes his opponents with pinpoint accuracy. Through 12 UFC fights, O’Malley’s accrued a +4.24 significant strike differential, the most in the history of the 135-pound division. He also throws 7.67 significant strikes per minute, the fourth highest in UFC history.