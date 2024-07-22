Main Event Spotlight | UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

“You’re the one who injured me,” Muhammad said directed towards Edwards. “So, as a man, you’d want to run it back, but he’s not a man. He’s a coward and he didn’t like what he felt in there and he didn’t want to be in there with me. He’s been running since then.”

Edwards moved on quickly, headlining his second card in three months against Nate Diaz. Despite a late scare in the fifth round, Edwards dominated Diaz to earn a shot at UFC gold. At UFC 278 in August of 2022, Edwards permanently etched his name in UFC history by finishing Kamaru Usman with a Knockout of the Year-earning head kick late in the final round to claim the welterweight title.

Joining Us For UFC 304 In Manchester? Get Your Tickets!

He then defended his title twice in 2023, once in a rematch against Usman and another over Colby Covington to close out the last pay-per-view of the year and extend his unbeaten streak to 13, which is the third longest among active UFC fighters. The 32-year-old now sits atop his throne awaiting a familiar foe in Muhammad, who’s relentlessly blazed through five straight opponents to earn the rematch he’s so fervently desired.

“Remember The Name” comes into his first title fight riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak, which is tied for the fifth longest among active UFC fighters across all weight divisions. Since his first fight with Edwards, Muhammad has earned dominant unanimous decision victories over former title challengers Gilbert Burns, Stephen Thompson and Damien Maia, collected a second round TKO over the highly touted Sean Brady and avenged his 2016 loss to Vicente Luque.