Main Event Spotlight | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

With just three fights in the Octagon, there is still plenty to learn about “Astroboy,” but you can bet that we are going to learn plenty when we see him versus Pantoja.

One thing we did see from Erceg in his fights is his ability to flow wherever the fight takes him. Against David Dvorak, Allesandro Costa, and Matt Schnell,he took his time and worked until he found a chink in his opponent’s armor. The Schnell knockout was particularly impressive as he shut the lights out on one of the toughest guys in the division.

MORE UFC 301: Get To Know The Challenger | Fight By Fight Preview

Much like the champ, Erceg boasts a very complete skill set. The 28-year-old is efficient and active on his feet, landing 4.57 strikes per minute, which is well above the UFC average of 2.5 strikes landed per minute. He also has excellent takedown defense, preventing 77.8% of all takedown attempts from succeeding. For reference, the UFC takedown defense average is just 55%, proving that Erceg isn’t going to be a piece of cake for Pantoja to get to the canvas.

Meeting In The Middle