Main Event Spotlight | Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje | UFC Freedom 250

The iconic scene of the White House will reverberate to the sights and sounds of a big-time UFC event, as the Octagon lands on the South Lawn for a very unique event. An event as special as UFC Freedom 250 needs a special main event – step forward Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.
Undisputed lightweight champion Topuria and current interim lightweight champion Gaethje will do battle on the South Lawn in a five-round lightweight title unification bout that could deliver an iconic Octagon moment to close the show in Washington, D.C. But which of these two elite lightweight stars will depart the Capitol with the specially commissioned championship belt around their waist?
Ilia Topuria
Put simply, Ilia Topuria is a phenom. The German-born, Georgian-bred, Spanish athlete is the poster boy for the new generation of elite mixed martial artists.
Blessed with razor-sharp boxing skills, a dangerous submission arsenal, and the sort of bulletproof confidence that comes from being an undefeated two-division champion, Topuria stands as one of the very best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.
Topuria’s journey to the top of the UFC started in inauspicious circumstances back in October 2020, when, as an 8-0 prospect, he stepped into the Octagon for the first time on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. COVID restrictions meant fights were contested behind closed doors. It meant his unanimous decision victory over Youssef Zalal was watched in person by a crowd consisting of UFC staffers, arena workers, and the fighters’ respective corner teams. Another behind-closed-doors win followed two months later, this time at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, where he stopped Damon Jackson with strikes to register his first UFC finish.
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By the time Topuria returned to the Octagon, so had the fans, who watched him knock out grappling specialist Ryan Hall in the first round at T-Mobile Arena. Then “El Matador” returned to Europe, where he moved up to lightweight and overcame some early adversity against England’s Jai Herbert before knocking him out cold with a crushing shot at London’s O2 Arena.
Topuria’s momentum then saw him drop back down to 145 pounds to submit Bryce Mitchell, then outwork Josh Emmett to earn himself a shot at the all-conquering featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Topuria once again showcased his devastating punch power as he knocked out the Australian to become the undisputed king at 145 pounds.
After knocking out one legend, Topuria repeated the feat in his first title defense as he became the first fighter to knock out former champion Max Holloway. Then, having cleaned out the featherweight division’s top names, Topuria moved up to challenge for the vacant lightweight title last summer at UFC 317.
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Topuria faced off against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a battle between two of the UFC’s most dangerous finishers. But when the action got underway, Topuria dominated as he finished Oliveira with a blistering salvo of strikes to become a two-division champion.
Now fully focused on his reign as lightweight champion, Topuria puts his title on the line at the White House, as he faces off against Gaethje in a fight set to deliver fireworks on the South Lawn.
Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje’s fighting nickname of “The Highlight” isn’t just a cool tagline. It describes his entire fighting philosophy and is backed up by a career full of thrilling, crowd-pleasing fights.
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He’s fought 15 times in the UFC, picking up 15 post-fight bonuses from 13 of those matchups – the highest bonus-per-fight rate in UFC history – and three title belts along the way. He’s captured the interim lightweight title twice, as well as the BMF title. But the one championship that has so far eluded him is the undisputed lightweight crown. On Sunday night, he plans to render that fact obsolete.
Gaethje exploded into the UFC with a thrilling second-round finish of UFC vet Michael Johnson on his Octagon debut but suffered back-to-back losses to former lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez and future interim champion Dustin Poirier. However, he bounced back in style, knocking out James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and Tony Ferguson in a two-year run that saw him capture the interim lightweight crown.
His first shot at undisputed glory saw Gaethje take on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, where he lost to the undefeated Russian great via submission. But he bounced back at UFC 268, where he engaged in an all-time classic with Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden to earn a unanimous decision and another shot at championship gold. Unfortunately, the second time wasn’t the charm for Gaethje, who lost by submission to Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.
Back-to-back wins over Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier – the latter for the ceremonial BMF belt – ensured that “The Highlight” remained in the mix at the top of the lightweight division, but a stunning last-second knockout defeat to Max Holloway at UFC 300 derailed his momentum as he lost his BMF title in stunning circumstances in Las Vegas.
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After that defeat, some observers started to question whether Gaethje could still be a factor at the sharp end of the lightweight division, but he swiftly dismissed those fears with a brilliant technical display to defeat Rafael Fiziev for the second time, before going toe-to-toe with England’s Paddy Pimblett in a five-round thriller for the interim title earlier this year at UFC 324.
Gaethje’s victory over “The Baddy” put him in line for a shot at Topuria, and the pair will face off to unify the titles on Sunday night in Washington, D.C.
Born Finishers Collide On The South Lawn
It’s a fight that belongs on the biggest of stages, and that’s exactly where they’ll be on Sunday night as they compete for undisputed gold in a unique, one-off event on the White House lawn.
The usual audience of UFC diehards will be tuned in, as always, but with the fight set to potentially be seen by a significant audience who aren’t as familiar with the sport of MMA, the two main event stars carry the responsibility of closing the show in style.
In that regard, the matchmakers could barely have chosen two better fighters for the job. Both men have built their respective reputations on exciting fights, and more often than not, they get the job done inside the distance. Topuria heads into the bout with an 88 percent finish rate, while Gaethje’s sits at 77 percent over almost twice as many fights. Each man will step into the Octagon on Sunday night with the label of champion next to their name. But only one can leave undisputed.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.