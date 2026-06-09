Main Event Spotlight | Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje | UFC Freedom 250

Blessed with razor-sharp boxing skills, a dangerous submission arsenal, and the sort of bulletproof confidence that comes from being an undefeated two-division champion, Topuria stands as one of the very best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

Topuria’s journey to the top of the UFC started in inauspicious circumstances back in October 2020, when, as an 8-0 prospect, he stepped into the Octagon for the first time on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. COVID restrictions meant fights were contested behind closed doors. It meant his unanimous decision victory over Youssef Zalal was watched in person by a crowd consisting of UFC staffers, arena workers, and the fighters’ respective corner teams. Another behind-closed-doors win followed two months later, this time at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, where he stopped Damon Jackson with strikes to register his first UFC finish.

HISTORY OF 2-DIVISION CHAMPS: Part 1 | Part 2

By the time Topuria returned to the Octagon, so had the fans, who watched him knock out grappling specialist Ryan Hall in the first round at T-Mobile Arena. Then “El Matador” returned to Europe, where he moved up to lightweight and overcame some early adversity against England’s Jai Herbert before knocking him out cold with a crushing shot at London’s O2 Arena.