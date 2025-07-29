Main Event Spotlight | Tatsuro Taira vs HyunSung Park

Originally slated as a clash between Top 10 contenders with title aspirations, No. 4 ranked Amir Albazi was removed from the bout due to injury. Stepping in to face the No. 6 ranked Tatsuro Taira is a different, yet equally dangerous, challenge for the rising Japanese star.

In comes Road to UFC flyweight tournament winner HyunSung Park. The versatile 29-year-old boasts an impressive 10-0 professional record, with his last nine wins coming by way of finish (four knockouts, five submissions). After winning RTU in 2023, Park is 2-0 in the UFC. While still very young in the game, he couldn’t pass up the chance to launch himself into the rankings with a win over someone like Taira.

Park’s time on RTU went about as well as any fighter could hope going into the tournament. In the quarterfinals, Park earned a TKO victory in just three minutes and 56 seconds of Round 1. In the semis, he finished his opponent even quicker, this time by submission. In the finals, Park went back to the same rear-naked choke that got him there, submitting SeungGuk Choi in the third round to secure a UFC contract.