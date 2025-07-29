Main Event Spotlight | Tatsuro Taira vs HyunSung Park

Fans were always in for an intriguing flyweight main event this Saturday, and that hasn’t changed, even after one half of the headliner was forced out just a week before fight night.
Originally slated as a clash between Top 10 contenders with title aspirations, No. 4 ranked Amir Albazi was removed from the bout due to injury. Stepping in to face the No. 6 ranked Tatsuro Taira is a different, yet equally dangerous, challenge for the rising Japanese star.
GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC 319 | UFC Shanghai | UFC Paris
In comes Road to UFC flyweight tournament winner HyunSung Park. The versatile 29-year-old boasts an impressive 10-0 professional record, with his last nine wins coming by way of finish (four knockouts, five submissions). After winning RTU in 2023, Park is 2-0 in the UFC. While still very young in the game, he couldn’t pass up the chance to launch himself into the rankings with a win over someone like Taira.
Park’s time on RTU went about as well as any fighter could hope going into the tournament. In the quarterfinals, Park earned a TKO victory in just three minutes and 56 seconds of Round 1. In the semis, he finished his opponent even quicker, this time by submission. In the finals, Park went back to the same rear-naked choke that got him there, submitting SeungGuk Choi in the third round to secure a UFC contract.
He's carried that same success into the UFC, where he’s dispatched his first two challengers with relative ease. In his official UFC debut, Park stopped Shannon Ross via strikes in the second round. He followed that up with an even better performance last time out in May, when he submitted Carlos Hernandez in less than half a round.
As flawless as his UFC run has been thus far, Park’s level of experience inside the Octagon doesn’t quite compare to that of Taira, who’s earned six victories over the last three years and will be competing in his third consecutive main event.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
Taira began his UFC career in 2022, fresh off three straight first-round submission wins on the regional scene in Japan. After getting his feet wet in the Octagon with a 15-minute affair against Carlos Candelario, Taira showcased that finishing instinct with back-to-back armbar submissions of CJ Vergara and Jesus Aguilar—both impressive names to have on your résumé just three fights in.
Taira continued to dominate with a decision win over Edgar Chairez, followed by consecutive second-round TKOs of Carlos Hernandez and Alex Perez. After a 6-0 start to his UFC career, his first setback came at the hands of former title challenger Brandon Royval in a 25-minute main event battle last October. Taira fell just short, dropping a split decision to the No. 3 ranked contender, but the fight earned him a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus and valuable experience against one of the division’s very best.
Being one of the few contenders to not face, and lose to, champion Alexandre Pantoja, a win over a Top 5 opponent like Albazi could’ve done enough to earn Taira a shot at the belt. Now, with Joshua Van as the No. 1 contender following his massive win at UFC 317, and Taira needing to defend his spot against an unranked prospect, it’ll be interesting to see how everything unfolds atop this 125-pound division.
For Park, this is a massive opportunity to become not only a top contender in the division, but to elevate his stardom to another level with a win over someone with the following and credentials of Taira. It’ll be an uphill battle, but one that could surely pay off.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 2, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.