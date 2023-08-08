Main Event Spotlight | Power Slap 4: Hintz vs Turpin

That challenge comes in the form of Turpin, who has steamrolled his way to title contention. On the main card of Power Slap 3, Turpin knocked out Alan Klingbeil in emphatic fashion and followed it up with a memorable celebration.

While there is no real beef between these two, Hintz believes that Turpin’s persona is a little much and he’s excited to send Duval’s finest striker some humble pie.

“Personally, I think Austin is a good dude,” Hintz told Power Slap.com. “He puts it on a little for the cameras and for the hype. He’s an all-right dude, but I’m going to knock him out. He needs to be humbled and I’m happy that I’m going to be the one who does it.

“I think it’ll feel good to derail Austin’s little hype train. I don’t necessarily think he deserves all the hype, but it happens. I can’t wait to take the hype and steal it and make it my own.”