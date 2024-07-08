Main Event Spotlight | UFC Denver

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Of Namajunas’ nine wins, four came in title fights; “Thug Rose” picked up a pair of victories against UFC Hall of Famer Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang.

After losing the 115-pound title at the hands of Carla Esparza at UFC 274, Namajunas decided to take her talents to the flyweight division. While her debut at 125 pounds, a three-round co-main event clash against France’s Manon Fiorot, didn’t culminate in a win, Namajunas garnered 15 valuable minutes against one of the division’s elite.

Six months later, “Thug Rose” showcased an excellent, well-rounded attack over 25 minutes in a flyweight main event bout against Amanda Ribas. Namajunas out-struck Ribas 169-137, landed nearly 50 percent of her significant strikes thrown and collected just under seven minutes of control time.

Which brings us to UFC Denver, where Namajunas will try to build momentum following her first flyweight victory against Cortez, who can catapult herself toward the top of the flyweight rankings with a win in The Mile High City.