Main Event Spotlight | Machado Garry vs Prates

With a moniker like “The Future” and an unblemished record, expectations unequivocally follow. Machado Garry was more than happy to welcome all lovers, haters and eyeballs as he entered the promotion as an undefeated 22-year-old in September 2021.

Machado Garry never shied from his admiration for what his fellow Irishman Conor McGregor accomplished, and he announced his intention to follow in those lofty footsteps, deeming himself the face of the “Irish Takeover 2.0.” The now-27-year-old made good on those statements, racking up eight wins (three via knockout) in three years, including victories over Neil Magny, Geoff Neal and Michael “Venom” Page. On short notice, he stepped up to fight a five-round bout against Shavkat Rakhmonov with a title shot on the line. He fell short, but his effort over the course of 25 minutes, including a near-submission late, proving he has all the grit and tenacity to go along with his high-level, high-IQ fight style.

A fun wrinkle to Machado Garry’s game is his time spent with Chute Boxe in Brazil. Studying alongside Charles Oliveira and under the tutelage of Diego Lima, Machado Garry’s game has noticeably improved, especially his confidence on the mat.

Along the way, Machado Garry has been anything but shy in front of any camera or microphone presented to him. He is bluntly honest in his assessment of his own performances and of his peers, which naturally ruffles feathers, but when he steps into the Octagon, he deserves as much respect as any other welterweight contender. Living in the spotlight takes a certain kind of person, and he appears to be the type that is certain he will thrive more as the lights get brighter. At 27, Machado Garry is only entering his prime, and all signs point toward a long presence at the top of the division.

