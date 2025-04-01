Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy

From March 2019 to June 2022, Emmett won five fights, earning two knockouts and three performances bonuses along the way. His split decision win over Calvin Kattar in June 2022 catapulted him into a shot at the interim title shot where he fell to Yair Rodriguez via second-round submission. After dropping a Fight of the Night main event against Ilia Topuria four months later, Emmett returned to form six months later at UFC 296. There, he faced Bryce Mitichell, delivering one of the most devastating knockouts in recent memory less than two minutes into the bout.

The 40-year-old Emmett, despite his age, remains one of the most fearsome strikers at 145 pounds. His power, combined with the threat of his wrestling, make him one of the most don’t-blink spectacles in the weight class, and he has tallied 12 total knockdowns, which is most in featherweight history. He is also tied for second all-time with 1.32 knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes. To stand in front of him is to play the most dangerous game.

Lerone Murphy

Since entering the UFC in September 2019, Murphy has long been a contender in the making. After stumbling in his debut against Zubaira Tukhugov (a split draw), Murphy found his legs relatively quickly, scoring two knockouts in his next three fights. He saw his momentum stymied in 2022 when he was unable to compete, but he reasserted his status as a featherweight on the rise with wins over Gabriel Santos and Josh Culibao in UFC’s pair of visits to London in 2023.