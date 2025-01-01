Main Event Spotlight | Dolidze vs Hernandez

A week before the middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev goes down at UFC 319, a pivotal middleweight matchup headlines at the UFC APEX when Roman Dolidze takes on Anthony Hernandez.
The middleweights are taking center stage over the next few weeks, with another big matchup set to take place between Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov in Paris to kick off the action. But as we look to this weekend, both Dolidze and Hernandez sit inside the top 10 and are looking to stake their claim to get one step closer to the title shot.
Making the walk first on Saturday night is Hernandez, who hasn’t tasted defeat since 2020 and comes into this matchup riding a seven-fight win streak, which is tied for the third-longest winning streak in the division. The matchup against Georgia’s Dolidze marks his second UFC main event, his first coming against Michel Pereira last October, where he put on an absolute clinic, and ultimately finished the Brazilian in the final round. His performance earned him his second straight Performance of the Night bonus.
With 14 wins to his name, “Fluffy” only has two losses on his record, both inside the Octagon. He made his UFC debut back in 2019, where he suffered a loss to Markus Perez, went on to pick up his first UFC win against JunYong Park, and then came up short against Kevin Holland in 2020. But since then, the 31-year-old has been nothing but impressive, with five of his seven straight wins ending inside the distance.
Hernandez kicked off his 2025 campaign earlier this year against a familiar opponent, Brendan Allen, who he faced in LFA back in 2018. Hernandez picked up the unanimous decision win over “All In”, setting him up for this main event spotlight against Dolidze. The middleweight continues to show improvements in each of his performances, showcasing his ability to not only be a threat in the ground game, but also on the feet, as well.
On the other side of the Octagon is Dolidze, who has been able to rattle of three straight wins after dropping his lone fight in 2023 to Marvin Vettori and a majority decision to Nassourdine Imavov in his first UFC main event. Prior to those fights, Dolidze notched three straight wins, in addition to three straight Performance of the Night bonuses.
Dolidze has been able to turn things around since the fight against Imavov, as the 37-year-old picked up wins over Anthony Smith at light heavyweight, as well as Holland, before avenging his loss to Vettori under the main event spotlight back in March.
The proof is in the pudding when it comes to Dolidze’s durability inside the Octagon, as he has never been finished before, with all three of his losses having come when things went to the judges’ scorecards. And when you look at the numbers, Dolidze absorbs an average of 3.56 strikes per minute, with the UFC average at 2.5. When it comes to striking accuracy, Hernandez is the better of the two, with a strong 63.4% accuracy, compared to Dolidze’s 42.6%.
The 185-pound division is at an interesting spot, with a lot of fun fights being made, and a lot to look forward to. Currently, Dolidze sits one spot higher than Hernandez in the rankings at No.9, with “Fluffy” rounding things out at No. 10. If you look above these two, you have Reinier de Ridder entering the top 5 after his big win over Robert Whittaker last month, in addition to Jared Cannonier facing off against Michael “Venom”Page next weekend at UFC 319. With a ton of contenders in this division, getting a win is important, but earning a win that sends a statement is even more critical, because in this sport, anything can happen, and anyone can be called at any time.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 9, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.