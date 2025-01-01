Main Event Spotlight | Dolidze vs Hernandez

The middleweights are taking center stage over the next few weeks, with another big matchup set to take place between Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov in Paris to kick off the action. But as we look to this weekend, both Dolidze and Hernandez sit inside the top 10 and are looking to stake their claim to get one step closer to the title shot.

Making the walk first on Saturday night is Hernandez, who hasn’t tasted defeat since 2020 and comes into this matchup riding a seven-fight win streak, which is tied for the third-longest winning streak in the division. The matchup against Georgia’s Dolidze marks his second UFC main event, his first coming against Michel Pereira last October, where he put on an absolute clinic, and ultimately finished the Brazilian in the final round. His performance earned him his second straight Performance of the Night bonus.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

With 14 wins to his name, “Fluffy” only has two losses on his record, both inside the Octagon. He made his UFC debut back in 2019, where he suffered a loss to Markus Perez, went on to pick up his first UFC win against JunYong Park, and then came up short against Kevin Holland in 2020. But since then, the 31-year-old has been nothing but impressive, with five of his seven straight wins ending inside the distance.

Hernandez kicked off his 2025 campaign earlier this year against a familiar opponent, Brendan Allen, who he faced in LFA back in 2018. Hernandez picked up the unanimous decision win over “All In”, setting him up for this main event spotlight against Dolidze. The middleweight continues to show improvements in each of his performances, showcasing his ability to not only be a threat in the ground game, but also on the feet, as well.