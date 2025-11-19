Main Event Spotlight | Arman Tsarukyan vs Dan Hooker

While the welterweight division is rightly praised as the hottest and most fascinating title picture at present, UFC’s first trip to Qatar also serves as a reminder that the lightweight division remains steadfast in its combination of high-level and highly entertaining matchups at the top. With Islam Makhachev firmly planted atop his new home at 170 pounds, lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is left waiting for his next challenge at 155 pounds.
In Doha, Arman Tsraukyan and Dan Hooker battle in the main event for pole position on a title shot heading into 2026.
Let’s take a closer look at the matchup:
Arman Tsarukyan
Rarely does a fighter burst onto the scene despite a debut loss, but Tsarukyan did exactly that when he pushed Makhachev for three rounds in April 2019. Tsarukyan, then just 22 years old, ultimately lost a unanimous decision, but for a few years, he owned the distinction as Makhachev’s toughest test.
From there, he promptly climbed the lightweight ladder. Stringing together a 5-fight winning streak, Tsarukyan parlayed back-to-back finishes over Christos Giagos and Joel Álvarez into his first main event opportunity against Mateusz Gamrot. Tsarukyan would lose the 5-round battle, a result still somewhat debated three years later, but he would once again bounce back stronger.
Two wins later, Tsarukyan earned another headlining slot, facing the perennially ranked Beneil Dariush in Austin, Texas. Learning his lesson, Tsarukyan left the judges out of it and scored a knockout 64 seconds into the bout to announce himself as a legitimate title contender. He stamped that claim at UFC 300 when he battled former champion Charles Oliveira to a split decision win, essentially earning a shot at the lightweight title.
However, when he was slotted to rematch Makhachev at UFC 311, Tsarukyan was forced to pull out of the matchup at the last minute. That put the 29-year-old in the doghouse, but he did what he could to make up for it, successfully weighing in as the backup fighter at UFC 317.
Dan Hooker
An all-action fan-favorite, “The Hangman” has captivated UFC audiences for more than a decade. After a bumpy start to his Octagon tenure, Hooker found a home at lightweight and reeled off four straight finishes. That success put him across from Edson Barboza, who stymied the New Zealander’s momentum temporarily. However, Hooker bounced back to score consecutive wins over James Vick and Al Iaquinta, setting up a main event slot against Paul Felder in Auckland.
Battling for 25 minutes, Hooker edged Felder via split decision in an early candidate for 2020’s Fight of the Year. However, he would do one better when he faced Dustin Poirier in the UFC APEX. Their June 2020 battle remains a signature fight of the COVID-19 era and remains one of the most memorable wars in the last five years, although Hooker was on the wrong end of the scorecards. The Kiwi would hit a rough patch of form following the battle, going 1-3 over the next year-plus, including a first-round loss to Arnold Allen in his short return to 145 pounds.
As has become a signature trait, Hooker found a way to hang around, thwarting Claudio Puelles to end his skid before scoring split decision wins over Jalin Turner and Gamrot. The latter pushed Hooker back into the lightweight title picture, although injury would keep him from capitalizing on the momentum until now.
Meeting In The Middle
Tsarukyan’s mishap in Los Angeles cast a shadow over an athlete who, in all other aspects, looks every part a future champion and is still on the right side of 30. On the other side, Hooker, 35, has a sense of urgency about him as he seeks his first career title shot.
Matchup-wise, one could essentially boil the fight down to the classic striker-vs-grappler mold, but Tsarukyan particularly has shown he is more than capable of hanging on the feet. Athletic and diverse in his striking, Tsarukyan could find success on the feet even if that also gives Hooker the best opportunity for success. Hooker, on the other hand, has shown quality defensive grappling as well as the ability to mix in his own offensive wrestling to keep opponents honest. In the standup, though, Hooker has shown a good knack for mixing knees into his combos, which would serve well if Tsarukyan decides to dip into a shot.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar on November 22, 2025. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT.