Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11

Since earning her black belt in 2018, Wales’ Davies ascended to the top of the sport and is widely considered the top female grappler in the world. Her first major championship came shortly after securing her black belt, as she secured gold at the World No-Gi Championship, becoming the first black belt from the United Kingdom to win gold in that competition.

Davies reached a new level in 2022, when she won the IBJFF World Jiu Jitsu Championship, the first Welsh and British to do so. Later that year, she earned the same accolade at the 2022 ADCC World Championship, a run which included a submission win over Fornarino. In 2023, she won the lightweight and absolute titles at the IBJFF No-Gi World Championship, the first European to win the absolute division, as well as two first-place finishes at the same tournament.

Davies faced a couple of UFC fighters in 2024. First came a match against strawweight Luana Pinheiro in January, and Davies submitted Pinheiro in the first round. Later that year, she faced Mackenzie Dern, who owns the most submission wins in the UFC strawweight division (5) and ranks 3rd all-time in the women’s divisions. Davies scored the submission win when she caught Dern in an armbar.

