Main Event By The Numbers | UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2

July 11 marks the return of Conor McGregor, a moment many fans have been waiting for since his last fight nearly five years ago. Standing across from him will be a man he has shared the Octagon with before, former featherweight champion Max Holloway.
The two squared off nearly 13 years ago, with McGregor emerging victorious after claiming a unanimous decision over the Hawaiian. Now, at UFC 329, the two meet again at much different stages in their careers, and this time with the fight taking place at 170 pounds.
Before these two make the walk inside T-Mobile Arena, let’s take a deeper dive into this main event by the numbers.
Conor McGregor
19 Knockouts
Don’t blink or you may miss it. With 19 knockouts to his name, it’s no secret "The Notorious" packs a punch when he’s inside the Octagon. All but two of his victories have ended inside the distance, with 19 of those coming by knockout and one by submission during his Cage Warriors days. McGregor’s knockout over José Aldo at UFC 194 came in just 13 seconds, marking the fastest win and finish in a UFC championship fight.
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McGregor has earned seven Performance of the Night bonuses, the fourth most in UFC history. His last victory by TKO came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, where he also competed at 170 pounds. Perhaps something similar will happen on July 11 when The Mac returns to welterweight.
7 Wins At Featherweight
McGregor spent most of his UFC career at 145 pounds, a weight division where the 37-year-old secured seven straight wins, six by knockout, to remain unbeaten in that weight class. At UFC 189, he won the interim UFC featherweight title and went on to unify the division against Aldo five months later to close out his 2015 campaign.
Joe Rogan Interviews Conor McGregor And Max Holloway Ahead Of UFC 329
First Fighter To Hold Two UFC Titles Simultaneously
It has become more common to see double champions in the UFC, but it all started with McGregor, who showed people it was possible to hold belts in two different divisions simultaneously. After his win over Aldo, McGregor moved up to welterweight to face Nate Diaz twice, going 1-1 while picking up Fight of the Night bonuses in each bout.
Then, in November 2016, McGregor faced Eddie Alvarez in New York City, where the featherweight champion stopped Alvarez in the second round to claim a second belt at 155 pounds.
Max Holloway
3 Successful Title Defenses At Featherweight
While McGregor was sorting things out at lightweight and welterweight, an interim title was put in place at 145 pounds. Holloway faced Anthony Pettis in Toronto to win the interim title and then went on to unify the division against Aldo the following summer.
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A new king had arrived in the featherweight division as "Blessed" secured three successful title defenses during his time as champion with wins over Aldo once more, Brian Ortega and Frankie Edgar. He ultimately lost the title to Alexander Volkanovski in 2019.
9 Knockouts – Most In Featherweight History
Nine of Holloway’s 12 wins by knockout have come inside the Octagon. He holds the record for the most knockouts in UFC featherweight history, one more than recently retired Cub Swanson.
It’s always exciting when the Hawaiian steps into the Octagon, and the numbers prove that.
8:52:43 – Most Total Fight Time In UFC History
And luckily for fight fans, they’ve gotten to see a lot of "Blessed" inside the Octagon since he made his UFC debut 14 years ago against Dustin Poirier at UFC 143. With almost nine hours of Octagon time to his name, Holloway has the most total fight time in UFC history.
He also holds the record for the most total fight time in the featherweight division at 6:58:57. Fans are in luck, as he’ll continue to add to that record when he faces McGregor on July 11.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2026. The early prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.