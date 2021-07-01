Main Event By The Numbers | UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2

July 11 marks the return of Conor McGregor, a moment many fans have been waiting for since his last fight nearly five years ago. Standing across from him will be a man he has shared the Octagon with before, former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

The two squared off nearly 13 years ago, with McGregor emerging victorious after claiming a unanimous decision over the Hawaiian. Now, at UFC 329, the two meet again at much different stages in their careers, and this time with the fight taking place at 170 pounds.

Before these two make the walk inside T-Mobile Arena, let’s take a deeper dive into this main event by the numbers.