Main Event By The Numbers | UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2

Throughout the course of his career, he secured wins over Anthony Pettis, José Aldo, Brian Ortega and eventually, avenging his loss to Poirier last summer. Holloway has 23 UFC wins to his name, which is tied for the 4th-most in company history, alongside Donald Cerrone and Andrei Arvolski. Jim Miller holds the record for 27 wins, which means Holloway could pass him depending on how many more fights he has in the future.

WATCH: UFC 326 Embedded | Countdown

13 Performance Bonuses

When Holloway is in the Octagon, you know you are in for a good fight, and his 13 Performance of the Night bonuses show that. Seven of those awards have been Fight of the Night honors, with five of them being solo Performance of the Night. He also earned Knockout of the Night back in 2014. Perhaps his most iconic one to date is his last-second knockout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 two years ago.

7 wins over former champions

When you look at the caliber of opponents Holloway has faced, it’s no doubt he has faced the best of the best in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions. The 34-year-old hold wins over seven former champions, which are Oliveira, Pettis, Aldo, Frankie Edgar, Yair Rodriguez, Gaethje and Poirier.