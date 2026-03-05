Main Event By The Numbers | UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2

More than 10 years ago, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira stepped inside the Octagon together. It was a fight that only lasted less than two minutes after Oliveira suffered a neck injury that halted the action.
Saturday night, the two lightweights get to run it back, this time with the symbolic BMF title on the line. Since their first meeting, both have gone on to have incredible careers, each picking up titles and creating unforgettable moments inside the Octagon along the way.
Before two of the baddest men on the planet make the walk inside T-Mobile Arena at UFC 326, let’s take a deeper dive into things by the numbers.
Max Holloway
23 UFC wins
“Blessed” made his debut at UFC 143 on February 4, 2012, against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. The Hawaiian dropped that contest, getting submitted in the first round, but went on to rattle off three straight wins.
Throughout the course of his career, he secured wins over Anthony Pettis, José Aldo, Brian Ortega and eventually, avenging his loss to Poirier last summer. Holloway has 23 UFC wins to his name, which is tied for the 4th-most in company history, alongside Donald Cerrone and Andrei Arvolski. Jim Miller holds the record for 27 wins, which means Holloway could pass him depending on how many more fights he has in the future.
13 Performance Bonuses
When Holloway is in the Octagon, you know you are in for a good fight, and his 13 Performance of the Night bonuses show that. Seven of those awards have been Fight of the Night honors, with five of them being solo Performance of the Night. He also earned Knockout of the Night back in 2014. Perhaps his most iconic one to date is his last-second knockout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 two years ago.
7 wins over former champions
When you look at the caliber of opponents Holloway has faced, it’s no doubt he has faced the best of the best in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions. The 34-year-old hold wins over seven former champions, which are Oliveira, Pettis, Aldo, Frankie Edgar, Yair Rodriguez, Gaethje and Poirier.
Holloway has already held gold at 145 pounds, and now, he has his sights set on being the king at 155 pounds.
Most significant strikes landed – 3655
When you think of Max Holloway, you think of his iconic fight against Calvin Kattar where he yelled, ‘I’m the best boxer in the UFC,’ and he has the numbers to show for it.
Overall, the BMF champ holds the record for the most significant strikes landed with 3655, and it’s not even close, as Sean Strickland has the second highest at 2307. In his bout against Kattar, Holloway also picked up the record for most significant strikes landed in any bout with 445.
Charles Oliveira
24 UFC wins
Tied with Neil Magny for the second-most wins in UFC history is Charles Oliveira, with 24, just one more ahead of Holloway.
“Do Bronxs” has been competing in the UFC since 2010 when he came into the promotion with an undefeated record. Throughout his career, he spent time fighting at both featherweight and lightweight, spending majority of his time inside the Octagon at 155 pounds. Most notably, Oliveira claimed lightweight gold against Michael Chandler in 2021 and went on to defend the belt against Poirier.
21 Post-Fight Bonuses
The reason this fight between Oliveira and Holloway is so exciting for fans is because of how both men compete when they’re inside the Octagon. Like Holloway, the Brazilian is never in a boring fight, and that is shown through the bonuses he receives after the night is over.
The former lightweight champion has ended Performance of the Night honors 14 times in his career, the most in UFC history, in addition to three Submission of the Night bonuses and four Fight of the Night bonuses. In total, he has 21 post-fight bonuses, which is the most in UFC history.
21 finishes
Saturday night, Oliveira can extend his record for most finishes in the UFC as well. Currently, he holds the record with 21 finishes. He also owns the record for the most submissions in the UFC at 17. With only four of his wins needing the judges’ scorecards, it’s clear Oliveira always strive to go for the finish.
