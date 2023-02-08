Main Event By The Numbers | UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Volkanovski’s five title fight wins put him tied for second in the division with Holloway for most title fight wins. The first? Future Hall of Famer José Aldo.

12 wins by knockout

It’s no secret that Volkanovski possesses power in his hands. His last two fights against Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” have shown that even though five of his last six victories have been by decision, they’ve been fights that have shown the 34-year-old’s evolution as a fighter. The featherweight champ has earned twelve of his 25 wins by knockout.

Makhachev has only been knocked out once in his career, his lone loss, so it will be interesting to see how the fight will develop if the fight stays on the feet.

22-Fight Win Streak

Volkanovski’s overall win streak sits at 22. He has gone 12-0 inside the Octagon since he made his UFC debut on November 26, 2016, in Melbourne, Australia. His win streak is tied for the second-longest in the division at 12, alongside Arnold Allen. Holloway once held a 13-fight win streak, which is the longest at 145 pounds.

Just like Makhachev, Volkanovski has only suffered one loss in his professional career, and it came against Corey Nelson in the Australian Fighting Championship promotion way back in 2013. One thing is for sure, someone’s win streak will end at UFC 284, but who will it be?