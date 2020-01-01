Main & Co-Main Events Confirmed For UFC 256

Results
UFC 256 Main Event : Deiveson "Deus da Guerra" Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno
Flyweight Title Bout
UFC 256 Co-Main Event: Tony "El Cucuy" Ferguson vs Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira
Lightweight Bout
Making a lightning-fast turnaround mere days after defending his flyweight title, Deiveson Figueiredo will headline his second consecutive pay-per-view event when he takes on Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 12 in Las Vegas at the UFC APEX.
Both men competed and won at last week's UFC 255 extravaganza, both are undefeated in their last five outings and have been on a collision course for some time.
Users in the USA will be able to purchase the card on ESPN+
Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira will look to add the eight straight win to his resumé when he takes on Tony Ferguson at UFC 256, on December 12th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
The Brazilian, who finished his last seven opponents, including a submission win over Kevin Lee in his most recent bout last March, showed appreciation and excitement on finally getting a Top 5 opponent in the lightweight division, but promised he will go further.
“I’m happy for this opportunity to fight Ferguson; I’m taking this fight on less than 20 days notice, but it’s a chance to display my talent and show I’m ready to fight any Top 5 ranked guy, like I’ve been saying for a while now”, he said, “The time has come. I will shock the world on December 12th”.
After returning to the 155-pound division in 2017 after a 4-year stint as a featherweight, Oliveira climbed all the way to the sixth position in the official rankings with dominant wins over names such as Jim Miller, Nik Lentz, David Teymur and ultimately Lee; “El Cucuy”, on the other hand, just saw his 12-fight winning streak come to and end in a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje last May.
The bout, which could lead the winner to the shortlist of title contenders, will be an exciting one according to the 31-year-old Brazilian.
“I’m expecting this fight to be a war, because we’re both good on the feet and on the ground. We both like to fight, we both move forward”, he said. “Fans can be sure this is going to be a war, but they can also be sure that when it’s done, my arm will be raised. It’s my moment. I respect Ferguson in every way - he’s tough, a fantastic guy - but now it’s my time”.
