Main Card Results | VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev

UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a historic card headlined by pair of championship super fights.
In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena looks to fend off former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The co-main event will see No. 1 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter and UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defend her title against No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound Zhang Weili.
VeCHAIN UFC 322: DELLA MADDALENA vs MAKHACHEV takes place Saturday, November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS, followed by the prelims on ESPNNEWS, ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT live on PPV.
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
Beneil Dariush vs Benoît Saint Denis
- Top 15 lightweights kick off the main card as No. 9 ranked Beneil Dariush (23-6-1, fighting out of Yorba Linda, CA) takes on rising French contender and No. 13 ranked Benoît Saint Denis (15-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France)
Leon Edwards vs Carlos Prates
- Former welterweight champion and No. 4 ranked Leon Edwards (22-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Birmingham, England) looks to get back into title contention against The Fighting Nerds star and No. 9 ranked Carlos Prates (22-7, fighting out of Taubate, Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Sean Brady vs Michael Morales
- The action continues in the welterweight division as No. 2 ranked Sean Brady (18-1, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) battles undefeated Ecuadorian star and No. 8 ranked Michael Morales (18-0, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico)
Co-Main Event: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs Zhang Weili
- In the co-main event, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (25-4-1, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) looks to further cement her legacy by defeating former two-time strawweight champion Zhang Weili (26-3, fighting out of Beijing, China) who aims to add her name to the UFC's short list of two division champions
Main Event: (C) Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev
- In the main event, welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-2, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia) defends his throne for the first time against former lightweight champ Islam Makhachev (27-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia), who vacated his title earlier this year in pursuit of a second belt at 170 pounds
Don't miss a moment of VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev, live from Madison Square Garden Arena in New York, New York.