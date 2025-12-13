Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape
Get Live Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On December 13, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Dec. 14, 2025
UFC hosts its final event of 2025 at UFC APEX with an all-action flyweight main event as No. 3 ranked contender Brandon Royval goes toe-to-toe with No. 6 Manel Kape.
UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape takes place Saturday, December 13 in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT on ESPN+, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN2, ESPN Desportes and ESPN+.
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
King Green vs Lance Gibson Jr.
Lightweights kick off the main card as UFC veteran King Green (32-17-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Fontana, CA) takes on promotional newcomer Lance Gibson Jr. (9-1, fighting out of Port Moody, British Columbia, Canada)
Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-6, fighting out of Dallas-Fort Worth, TX) looks to get back to his winning ways at heavyweight against jiu-jitsu specialist Marcus Buchecha (5-2, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Cesar Almeida (7-1, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil), who scored one of the best knockouts of 2025 against Abudl Razak Alhassan, looks to continue that success against Dana White's Contender Series grad Cezary Oleksiejczuk (16-3, fighting out of Barki, Poland)
In the co-main event, No. 15 ranked featherweight contender Giga Chikadze (15-5, fighting out of Tbilisi, Georgia) defends his spot in the rankings against rising prospect and DWCS alum Kevin Vallejos (16-1, fighting out of Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina)
In the main event, No. 2 ranked flyweight contender Brandon Royval (17-8, fighting out of Denver, CO) and No. 6 ranked Manel Kape (21-7, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand by way of Porto, Portugal) collide in what they both believe could be the final step before getting a crack at newly minted flyweight champion Joshua Van