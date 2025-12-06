Main Card Results | UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

Get Live Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On December 6
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Dec. 7, 2025
UFC 323 comes to Las Vegas with a pair of thrilling championship matchups.
In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishviligoes for a record-breaking fourth title defense in a calendar year as he rematches with former champion and No. 2 ranked Petr Yan. The co-main event will see UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantojapursue a fifth defense of his title against No. 1 ranked contender Joshua Van.
UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 takes place Saturday, December 6 at T-Mobile Arena. The early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, recaps and post-fight interviews.)
Jan Błachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov
Former light heavyweight champion and No. 5 ranked contender Jan Błachowicz (29-11-1, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) kicks off the main card against No. 11 ranked Bogdan Guskov (18-3, fighting out of Dukent, Uzbekistan)
Former two-division UFC champion and No. 10 ranked bantamweight contender Henry Cejudo (16-5, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) will make his final walk to the Octagon to challenge rising star Payton Talbott (10-1, fighting out of Reno, NV)
Former two-time flyweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Brandon Moreno (23-8-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) collides with No. 5 ranked Japanese superstar Tatsuro Taira (17-1, fighting out of Okinawa, Japan)
In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (30-5, fighting out of Arraial Do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to secure his fifth title defense against No. 1 ranked contender Joshua Van (15-2, fighting out of Houston, TX), who comes into this matchup as the second youngest UFC athlete to compete for a UFC title
In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (21-4, fighting out of Long Island, NY by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) aims to break history by becoming the first person to defend their UFC title four times in a calendar year in his rematch with former champ and No. 3 ranked Petr Yan (19-5, fighting out of Yekaterinburg, Russia)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 6, 2025. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.