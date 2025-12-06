Main Card Results | UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili goes for a record-breaking fourth title defense in a calendar year as he rematches with former champion and No. 2 ranked Petr Yan. The co-main event will see UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja pursue a fifth defense of his title against No. 1 ranked contender Joshua Van.

UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 takes place Saturday, December 6 at T-Mobile Arena. The early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 323 In Your Country | Order Now

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, recaps and post-fight interviews.)