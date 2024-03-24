Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

Announcements
Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
Business picked up when the action shifted to the main card on Saturday night at the UFC APEX and wrapped with an entertaining, competitive clash between Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas.
A trio of promising young talents collected impressive finishes, a still young middleweight delivered an outstanding comeback win, and an intriguing heavyweight kept his record in the Octagon unblemished before the two-time strawweight queen and the affable Brazilian battled for 25 minutes to close out the show.
It was all kinds of fun in Sin City, and we’ve got the blow-by-blow account of what transpired for you here. | Official Scorecards | Prelim Results
UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas Results
- Rose Namajunas defeats Amanda Ribas by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
- Karl Williams defeats Justin Tafa by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Edmen Shahbazyan defeats AJ Dobson by KO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 1
- Payton Talbott defeats Cameron Saaiman by TKO (strikes) at 0:21 of Round 2
- Youssef Zalal defeats Billy Quarantillo by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:50 of Round 2
- Fernando Padilla defeats Luis Pajuelo by submission (D’arce choke) at 2:45 of Round 1
- Trey Ogden defeats Kurt Holobaugh by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Julian Erosa defeats Ricardo Ramos by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:15 of Round 1
- Miles Johns defeats Cody Gibson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Jarno Errens defeats Steven Nguyen by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Daria Zhelezniakova defeats Montserrat Rendon by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Andre Lima defeats Igor Severino by DQ (biting) at 2:52 of Round 2
- Mick Parkin defeats Mohammed Usman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas Main Card Results
Fernando Padilla defeats Luis Pajuelo by submission (D’arce choke) at 2:45 of Round 1
After landing on the wrong side of things last time out, Fernando Padilla got himself back into the win column in a hurry to kick off Saturday’s main card.
Fernando Padilla Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Fernando Padilla Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas
/
The lanky featherweight dropped Luis Pajuelo with a clean left hand early in the contest, chasing him to the canvas in search of the finish. While he couldn’t dispatch the Peruvian newcomer with strikes, he quickly locked up the D’arce choke as the two clambered back to their feet, drawing out the tap.
Padilla is an intriguing prospect in the 145-pound weight class, and this was an outstanding bounce back effort from the 27-year-old from Mexico. He stopped Julian Erosa, who scored a victory earlier in the evening, in his promotional debut, and moved to 16-5 overall with this victory. | Official Scorecards
Youssef Zalal defeats Billy Quarantillo by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:50 of Round 2
Welcome back to the UFC, Youssef Zalal!
The Factory X Muay Thai representative turned in a dominant effort against veteran featherweight Billy Quarantillo on Saturday, securing a second-round submission win. He was all over “Billy Q” in the first, hurting him with a knee up the middle and threatening with a choke as the round expired, and worked right back there and sealed the deal early in the second.
Zalal won his first three fights during his first UFC stint before going winless in four and getting released. After three consecutive finishes on the regional circuit, he found his way back to the Octagon and maintained both his winning and finishing streaks.
Just a tremendous effort from start to finish from “The Moroccan Devil” in this one. | Official Scorecards
Payton Talbott defeats Cameron Saaiman by TKO (strikes) at 0:21 of Round 2
Payton Talbott is someone to pay close attention to going forward in the bantamweight division.
Payton Talbott Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Payton Talbott Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas
/
The undefeated Reno native battered Cameron Saaiman throughout the first round, flooring him with a perfectly placed knee, marching forward without pause the entire time and showing little concern with a return fire coming back his way. Early in the second, a short left hook put Saaiman back on the canvas, and this time Talbott did not allow him to get back to his feet, swarming with swiftness to pound out the finish.
Now 2-0 in the UFC with a pair of finishes and now 8-0 for his career, the Dana White’s Contender Series grad looked like an unstoppable force on Saturday and stamped himself as one of the top prospects in the division with this one.
Edmen Shahbazyan defeats AJ Dobson by KO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 1
What a show of resolve from Edmen Shahbazyan!
Edmen Shahbazyan Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Edmen Shahbazyan Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas
/
Sniped and staggered in the early moments of his clash with fellow DWCS grad AJ Dobson, Shahbazyan was able to clear the cobwebs as the two men wrestled in the middle section of the opening frame. As they clambered to their feet, “The Golden Boy” clipped Dobson behind the ear and sent him tumbling to the canvas, pouncing and pounding out a finish.
From the brink of being beaten to pulling out an incredible stoppage win, this was a gutsy effort from the recently married Shahbayzan, who is surely going to enjoy his Italian honeymoon even more now.
Co-Main Event: Karl Williams defeats Justin Tafa by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
The heavyweight co-main event was a tale of two fights depending on where it took place, with Karl Williams surviving some scares on the feet to wrestle away a victory from Justin Tafa.
Karl Williams Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Karl Williams Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas
/
When the duo were standing, Tafa was the more explosive, dangerous of the two, stinging Williams in each round. But poor choices and dogged grappling allowed Williams to get in close and get the Australian down to the canvas, keeping him pinned to the mat for long stretches while doing enough to chip away with short shots to maintain those positions.
There were some dicey moments for the ascending fighter from the U.S. Virgin Islands, but the plus athlete was able to power through and impose his will on Tafa, securing his third consecutive UFC victory in the process. Now 10-1 overall, it’s going to be interesting to see how the late arrival to the sport continues to develop once he relocates to Las Vegas and garners more experience. | Official Scorecards
Main Event: Rose Namajunas defeats Amanda Ribas by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas wrapped up Saturday’s action with a competitive five-round battle that showcased the elite talents of each woman and the incredible cluster of contenders assembling at the top of the flyweight ranks.
The headlining duo ran fairly level throughout, especially on the feet, with neither Namajunas nor Ribas delivering any decisive blows, but each piling up quality lands throughout. On the canvas, Namajunas was able to spend much more time in top position, stifling Ribas’ attempts to create openers and landing short blows, while the Brazilian tried to chip away with attacks off her back.
After 25 minutes, the judges were called upon to sort out the decision, and all three had it in favor of the former strawweight champion. The victory snaps a two-fight skid for Namajunas and secures her place in the title conversation going forward in the flyweight ranks. | Official Scorecards
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Podcast
Michael Chandler On The Jim Rome Podcast
UFC 300