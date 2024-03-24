Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

The Factory X Muay Thai representative turned in a dominant effort against veteran featherweight Billy Quarantillo on Saturday, securing a second-round submission win. He was all over “Billy Q” in the first, hurting him with a knee up the middle and threatening with a choke as the round expired, and worked right back there and sealed the deal early in the second.

Zalal won his first three fights during his first UFC stint before going winless in four and getting released. After three consecutive finishes on the regional circuit, he found his way back to the Octagon and maintained both his winning and finishing streaks.

Just a tremendous effort from start to finish from "The Moroccan Devil" in this one.