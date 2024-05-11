Main Card Results | UFC St. Louis

UFC returns to St. Louis, Mo. for the first time since 2018 with a thrilling heavyweight showdown as fan favorite and No. 12 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis faces No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento. Also on the card, No. 12 ranked light heavyweight contender Alonzo Menifield takes on Carlos Ulberg.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs NASCIMENTO will take place Saturday, May 11 at Enterprise Center. The entire event will simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN and ESPN+ starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento Main Card Results
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Robelis Despaigne
- Waldo Cortes Acosta (11-1, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz. by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) looks to derail compelling heavyweight prospect Robelis Despaigne (5-0, fighting out of Orlando, Fla. by way of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba)
Alex Caceres vs Sean Woodson
- An intriguing featherweight bout matches No. 15 ranked Alex Caceres (21-14 1NC, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) against Sean Woodson (11-1-1, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.)
Diego Ferreira vs Mateusz Rębecki
- Diego Ferreira (18-5, fighting out of Pharr, TX by way of Careiro da Várzea, Amazonas, Brazil) takes on Mateusz Rębecki (19-1, fighting out of Szczecin, Poland) at lightweight
Alonzo Menifield vs Carlos Ulberg
- Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) has his sights set on securing another dramatic victory as he takes on Carlos Ulberg (10-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) at light heavyweight
Co-Main Event: Joaquin Buckley vs Nursulton Ruziboev
- St. Louis' own and No. 11 ranked welterweight Joaquin Buckley (18-6, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) battles Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2 NC, fighting out of Tashkent, Uzbekistan) at welterweight
Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs Rodrigo Nascimento
- UFC knockout king Derrick Lewis (27-12, fighting out of Houston, Texas) plans to add to his impressive record number of 14 knockouts in the promotion with another vintage performance. Among the most popular athletes on the roster, Lewis has entertained fans with highlight-reel finishes of Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov and Marcos Rogerio de Lima. He now intends to add a win over Nascimento to his resume and break back into the Top 10.
- Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Brazil) aims to make the most of the biggest opportunity of his MMA career. A signee from season three of Dana White’s Contender Series, he is currently riding a three-fight win streak, which consists of victories over Tanner Boser, Ilir Latifi and Don’Tale Mayes. Nascimento now seeks to start off his 2024 campaign with a career-defining showcase over Lewis.
