Arte com as imagens de Renato Moicano e Benoit Saint Denis. (Divulgação)
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Paris

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis, Live From Accor Arena In Paris, France
By E. Spender Kyte, On X @spencerkyte • Sep. 28, 2024

UFC returns to Paris, France for the third consecutive year with an exhilarating matchup between lightweight contenders No. 11 ranked Renato Moicano and No. 12 ranked Benoît Saint Denis. The co-main event features a clash between middleweight cotenders as No. 4 ranked Nassourdine Imavov steps into the Octagon to face No. 8 Brendan Allen.

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis takes place Saturday, September 28 live from Accor Arena in Paris, France. The prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT. The entire card will air exclusively on ESPN+.

Main event is scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis Results

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis Main Card Results

Farès Ziam vs Matt Frevola

  • Farès Ziam (15-4, fighting out of Lyon, France) takes on all-action lightweight Matt Frevola (11-4-1, fighting out of Huntington, NY) to kick off the main card

Morgan Charriere vs Gabriel Miranda

  • Morgan Charriere (19-10-1, fighting out of Mantes-la-Jolie, France) makes his return to the Octagon against Gabriel Miranda (17-6, fighting out of Telemaco Borba, Parana, Brazil)

Kevin Jousset vs Bryan Battle

  • Kevin Jousset (10-2, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand by way of Bordeaux, France) faces Bryan Battle (11-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Charlotte, NC) in a welterweight bout sure to produce fireworks

William Gomis vs Joanderson Brito

  • Featherweight prospect William Gomis (13-2, fighting out of Paris, France) looks to climb the rankings as he takes on Joanderson Brito (17-3-1, fighting out of Bauru, São Paulo, Brazil)

Co-Main Event: Nassourdine Imavov vs Brendan Allen

  • No. 4 ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov (14-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France) hopes to keep his momentum going against Brendan Allen (24-5, fighting out of Delray Beach, FL by way of Covington, LA), who's won seven in a row heading into Saturday's co-main event

Main Event: Renato Moicano vs Brendan Allen

  • Renato Moicano (19-5-1 fighting out of Brasília, Brazil) vows to take the win as he enters enemy territory against French fan-favorite Benoît Saint Denis (13-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France), who returns to his home country to headline his first UFC event

UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr Now

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 28, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

