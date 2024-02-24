Main Card Results | UFC Mexico City

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ROYVAL 2 takes place Saturday, February 24 from the Arena CDMX in Mexico D.F., Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico and will be available on ESPN+ in the US. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Prelim Results