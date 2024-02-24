Main Card Results | UFC Mexico City

Top-ranked flyweights headline the UFC's triumphant return to Mexico City as No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno rematches recent title-contender Brandon Royval in the main event. A five-round rematch is also featured in the co-main event when No. 3 featherweight Yair Rodriguez takes on No. 4 Brian Ortega.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ROYVAL 2 takes place Saturday, February 24 from the Arena CDMX in Mexico D.F., Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico and will be available on ESPN+ in the US. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Prelim Results
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 Results
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 Main Card Results
Manuel Torres vs Chris Duncan
- Manuel Torres (14-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) takes on Chris Duncan (11-1, fighting out of Tullibody, Scotland) in a lightweight battle
Yazmin Jauregui vs Sam Hughes
- Yazmin Jauregui (10-1, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) battles Sam Hughes (8-5, fighting out of Dallas, TX) at strawweight
Raul Rosas Jr. vs Ricky Turcios
- Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) clashes with Ricky Turcios (13-3, fighting out of Houston, TX) at bantamweight
Daniel Zellhuber vs Francisco Prado
- Danel Zellhuber (14-1, fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico) battles Francisco Prado (12-1, fighting out ofSan Lorenzo, Santa Fe, Argentina) in an exciting lightweight bout
Co-Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega
- A five-round co-main event sees No. 2 featherweight Yair Rodriguez (16-4, 1NC, fighting out of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico) face No. 3 Brian Ortega (15-3, 1NC, fighting out of Los Angeles, CA)
Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval
- Flyweights collide in the main event as No. 1 flyweight contender Brandon Moreno (21-7-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) takes on No. 3 contender Brandon Royval (15-7, fighting out of Englewood, CO)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Athletes
Jamahal Hill Talks UFC 300 Main Event
Hall Of Fame