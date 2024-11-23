Main Card Results | UFC Macau

Announcements
Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo, Live From Galaxy Arena In Macau
UFC returns to Macau for the first time in a decade for UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo. Former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Petr Yan is set to face former UFC flyweight champion and No. 5 ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo. In the co-main event, former UFC women's strawweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked Yan Xiaonan reignites her championship quest by taking on surging phenom and No. 10 ranked Tabatha Ricci.
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo takes place live from Galaxy Arena on Saturday, November 23. The prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, while the main card kicks off live at 6am ET/3am PT. You can watch the entire card live on ESPN+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo Results
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo Main Card Results
Zhang Mingyang vs Ozzy Diaz
- A pair of light heavyweights with 100 percent finish rates clash to kick off the main card as Zhang Minyang (17-6, fighting out of Anhui, China) takes on Ozzy Diaz (9-2, fighting out of Downtown Los Angeles, CA)
Volkan Oezdemir vs Carlos Ulberg
- Former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 8 ranked Volkan Oezdemir (20-7, fighting out of Fribourg, Switzerland) squares off against rising contender and No. 10 ranked Carlos Ulberg (11-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand)
Wang Cong vs Gabriella Fernandes
- After scoring a highlight reel, one-punch KO in her UFC debut, undefeated Wang Cong (6-0, fighting out of Liaoning Province, China) looks to make it two-for-two in the Octagon against Gabriella Fernandes (9-3, fighting out of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil)
Song Kenan vs Muslim Salikhov
- Veteran welterweights Song Kenan (22-8, fighting out of Beijing, China) and Muslim Salikhov (20-5, fighting out of Buynaksk, Dagestan, Russia) face off as they both look for their second win of 2024
Co-Main Event: Yan Xiaonan vs Tabatha Ricci
- Former strawweight title challenger Yan Xiaonan (17-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Beijing, China) looks to defender her spot as the No. 2 ranked contender against No. 10 ranked Tabatha Ricci (11-2, fighting out of Ventura, CA by way of Birigui, São Paulo, Brazil)
Main Event: Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo
- Former champions collide as former 135-pound title holder Petr Yan (17-5, fighting out of Yekaterinburg, Russia) meets former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil), who aims for his fourth win at bantamweight in less than a year
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo, live from Galaxy Arena in Macau, China on November 23, 2024. Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 6am ET/3am PT.
