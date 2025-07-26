Main Card Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs De Ridder, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi On July 26
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Jul. 26, 2025
UFC, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), returns to the UAE capital with an epic middleweight fight as No. 5 ranked Robert Whittaker takes on rising star Reinier de Ridder on Saturday July 26, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs DE RIDDER airs at a special time: prelims kick off at 12pm ET/9am PT and air on both ESPN & ESPN+. Main card action gets underway live and free on ABC starting at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
UFC Abu Dhabi Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews:
Nikita Krylov vs Bogan Guskov
A thrilling night of action kicks off in the light heavyweight division as perennial contender and No. 10 ranked Nikita Krylov (30-10, fighting out of Kislovodsk, Russia) takes on fast-rising No. 13 ranked contender Bogdan Guskov (17-3, fighting out of Dukent, Uzbekistan)
The action continue to the flyweight division where No. 9 ranked Asu Almabayev (21-3, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) will defend his spot in the Top 10 against short-notice opponent Jose Ochoa (8-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Moyobamba, Perú), who's fresh off a first round KO of Cody Durden last month
Fan-favorite Shara Magomedov (15-1, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) returns to Abu Dhabi, where he earned a double spinning backfist KO last October, to take on Marc-Andre Barriault (17-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Boca Raton, FL by way of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada)
The co-main event features a pivotal matchup at bantamweight as former 135-pound champion Petr Yan (18-5, fighting out of Yekaterinburg, Russia) looks to earn another shot at the title with an impressive win over No. 13 ranked Marcus McGhee (10-1, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ), who's 4-0 in the UFC with three performance bonuses
In the main event, top ranked middleweights vying for a shot the belt collide as former champ and No. 5 ranked contender Robert Whittaker (27-8, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) meets rising star and No. 13 ranked contender Reinier de Ridder (20-2, fighting out of Breda, Netherlands), who's finished each of his three UFC opponents