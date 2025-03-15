Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2

UFC returns to the APEX with a pivotal rematch in the middleweight division as No. 8 ranked Marvin Vettori takes on No. 10 Roman Dolidze in the main event. In the co-main event, a thrilling welterweight bout pits Chidi Njokuani against Elizeu Zaleksi dos Santos in a clash of veteran finishers.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs DOLIDZE 2 takes place Saturday, March 15 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
SeungWoo Choi vs Kevin Vallejos
- All-action featherweights get the main card started as SeungWoo Choi (11-7, fighting out of Gangneung, South Korea) takes on Dana White's Contender Series standout Kevin Vallejos (14-1, fighting out of Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina)
Diyar Nurgozhay vs Brendson Ribeiro
- Undefeated Dana White's Contender Series grad Diyar Nurgozhay (10-0, fighting out of Astana, Kazakhstan) makes his UFC debut against Brendson Ribeiro (16-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil)
Da'Mon Blackshear vs Cody Gibson
- Da'Mon Blackshear (15-7-1, fighting out of Miami, FL) squares off against The Ultimate Fighter, Season 31 bantamweight finalist Cody Gibson (22-10, fighting out of San Luis Obispo, CA)
Alexander Hernandez vs Kurt Holobaugh
- Alexander Hernandez (15-8, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of San Antonio, TX) takes on The Ultimate Fighter, Season 31 lightweight winner Kurt Holobaugh (22-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Franklinton, LA)
Co-Main Event: Chidi Njokuani vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
- In the co-main event, welterweight knockout artists collide as Chidi Njokuani (24-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Garland, TX) meets Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (25-8-1, fighting out of Francisco Beltrão, Parana, Brazil)
Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze
- In the main event, former middleweight title challenger and No. 8 ranked contender Marvin Vettori (19-7-1, fighting out of Mezzocorona, Italy) looks to to begin his ascent back to the belt with a win over No. 12 ranked Roman Dolidze (14-3, fighting out of Batumi, Georgia)
