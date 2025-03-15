 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On March 15, 2025
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas On March 15
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Mar. 15, 2025

UFC returns to the APEX with a pivotal rematch in the middleweight division as No. 8 ranked Marvin Vettori takes on No. 10 Roman Dolidze in the main event. In the co-main event, a thrilling welterweight bout pits Chidi Njokuani against Elizeu Zaleksi dos Santos in a clash of veteran finishers.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs DOLIDZE 2 takes place Saturday, March 15 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 Results

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 Main Card Results

SeungWoo Choi vs Kevin Vallejos

  • All-action featherweights get the main card started as SeungWoo Choi (11-7, fighting out of Gangneung, South Korea) takes on Dana White's Contender Series standout Kevin Vallejos (14-1, fighting out of Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Diyar Nurgozhay vs Brendson Ribeiro

  • Undefeated Dana White's Contender Series grad Diyar Nurgozhay (10-0, fighting out of Astana, Kazakhstan) makes his UFC debut against Brendson Ribeiro (16-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil)

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Da'Mon Blackshear vs Cody Gibson

  • Da'Mon Blackshear (15-7-1, fighting out of Miami, FL) squares off against The Ultimate Fighter, Season 31 bantamweight finalist Cody Gibson (22-10, fighting out of San Luis Obispo, CA)

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Alexander Hernandez vs Kurt Holobaugh

  • Alexander Hernandez (15-8, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of San Antonio, TX) takes on The Ultimate Fighter, Season 31 lightweight winner Kurt Holobaugh (22-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Franklinton, LA)

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Co-Main Event: Chidi Njokuani vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

  • In the co-main event, welterweight knockout artists collide as Chidi Njokuani (24-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Garland, TX) meets Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos​ (25-8-1, fighting out of Francisco Beltrão, Parana, Brazil)

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze

  • In the main event, former middleweight title challenger and No. 8 ranked contender Marvin Vettori (19-7-1, fighting out of Mezzocorona, Italy) looks to to begin his ascent back to the belt with a win over No. 12 ranked Roman Dolidze (14-3, fighting out of Batumi, Georgia)

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 15, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Tags
results
Live Results
fight results