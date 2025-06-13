Main Card Results | UFC Atlanta

The UFC’s return to Atlanta opened with an action-packed and occasionally chaotic preliminary card slate, and when business shifted to the main card, the competition tightened up and the performances continued to deliver.
Light heavyweight veteran Alonzo Menifield kicked things off by bouncing Oumar Sy from the ranks of the unbeaten before recent Dana White’s Contender Series grad Mansur Abdul-Malikl scored a technical decision win over Cody Brundage. Raoni Barcelos out-worked former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt, Edmen Shahbazyan turned in a quality effort over Andre Petroski, and two-time strawweight ruler Rose Namajunas got things moving in the right direction again with a strong performance against Miranda Maverick.
And in the main event, former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman got things headed in the right direction again, halting the rise of Joaquin Buckley.
It was a quality night of action inside the Octagon, and you can catch up on everything that transpired below.
- Main Event: Kamaru Usman defeats Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
- Co-Main Event: Rose Namajunas defeats Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Edmen Shahbazyan defeats Andre Petroski by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Raoni Barcelos defeats Cody Garbrandt by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Cody Brundage by technical decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Alonzo Menifield defeats Oumar Sy by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Rodolfo Bellato and Paul Craig fight to a No Contest (illegal upkick) at 4:58 of Round 1
- Michael Chiesa defeats Court McGee by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Malcolm Wellmaker defeats Kris Moutinho by KO (right hook) at 2:37 of Round 1
- Jose Ochoa defeats Cody Durden by KO (uppercut) at 0:11 of Round 2
- Ricky Simon defeats Cameron Smotherman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Phil Rowe defeats Ange Loosa by TKO (strikes) at 4:03 of Round 3
- Jamey-Lyn Horth defeats Vanessa Demopoulos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Main Event: Kamaru Usman defeats Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
We got a vintage Kamaru Usman performance to close out the night’s action at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with the former welterweight champion leaning on his wrestling to collect a unanimous decision win over Joaquin Buckley.
Usman put Buckley on the canvas less than a minute into the fight, roughing him up from top position for the remainder of the round. In the next two frames, Usman was again able to deposit the explosive hopeful on the mat and keep him there, grinding out the clock while continuing to chip away with short shots and the occasional heavy elbow.
As the fight shifted to the championship rounds, Buckley tried to keep things standing and find opportunities to land, but Usman stayed out of harm’s way and timed his shot expertly, putting Buckley on the ground with relative ease in the fourth, riding him out once there. Although “New Mansa” managed to defend the shots in the fifth, he couldn’t find the shot he needed to shift things in his favor.
It was a clean sweep of the scorecards for Usman, who registered his first victory since defending the welterweight title against Colby Covington at UFC 268. This was a strong showing from the 38-year-old veteran, who may not be next in line for a championship opportunity as he would like, but Usman definitely ensured he’s still in the conversation at the top of the division.
Co-Main Event: Rose Namajunas defeats Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28))
Rose Namajunas showed she’s still got something left in the tank, out-working Miranda Maverick in Saturday’s co-main event.
The former strawweight champ, who entered off a loss to Erin Blanchfield, got the better of the striking exchanges for much of the fight, while also having some success in the grappling interactions as well. After Maverick closed the second threatening a choke, Namajunas dropped Maverick in the third, clipping her with a left hook and keeping things on the canvas from there.
When the scorecards were collected and totalled, it was Namajunas that came out ahead. The veteran contender remains a fixture in the upper tier of talent in the 125-pound weight class, and should remain in the thick of the chase as we head into the back half of the 2025 campaign.
Edmen Shahbazyan defeats Andre Petroski by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Edmen Shahbazyan turned in one of his more complete efforts to date in the UFC, collecting a unanimous decision win over Andre Petroski.
“The Golden Boy” was patient and defensively responsible throughout, choosing his weapons wisely to sting Petroski a couple different times while ensuring that the Philadelphia native wasn’t able to work forward and wrestle much. After controlling the action for the majority of the first two rounds, Shahbazyan folded Petroski over with a pair of heavy kicks to the body in the third, continuing to widen his advantage as the clock ticked down.
All three judges scored the fight for Shahbazyan, who has now earned back-to-back wins and victories in three of his last four. Still just 27 years old, the former middleweight rising star is clearly making improvements under Jason Manly and it will be interesting to see how he continues to develop and perform going forward.
Raoni Barcelos defeats Cody Garbrandt by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Slow and steady won the race for Brazilian bantamweight Raoni Barcelos, as the veteran worked his way to a decision win over former champ Cody Garbrandt.
The ex-titleholder looked sharp to start, flashing his trademark speed and swagger, but after the first round, Barcelos was able to start walking Garbrandt down as his pace slowed. He wrestled more successfully, dictated where the action took place, and got the better of the exchanges, distancing himself down the stretch.
After opening the year with a unanimous decision win over unbeaten prospect Payton Talbott, that’s now consecutive 2025 wins and three straight victories overall for the 38-year-old bantamweight. Well-rounded and durable, Barcelos is another intriguing figure on the fringes of the Top 15 in the ultra-competitive 135-pound weight class.
Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Cody Brundage by technical decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Mansur Abdul-Malik continued rolling, collecting a technical decision win over Cody Brundage to remain unbeaten and moving forward in the middleweight division.
The Xtreme Couture representative was in control of the action through the opening two rounds, landing the bigger blows while showing a little more aggression and an ability to take a couple good shots. While pressing in the third, he hurt Brundage on the feet, then looked to swarm, with the two men clashing heads in the midst of the chaotic frenzy, leading to Brundage collapsing to the canvas and Abdul-Malik pouncing to push for the finish.
After a review of the tape, the clash of heads was deemed the cause for the stoppage, resulting in the round being scored and the undefeated prospect landing on the positive side of the scorecards. A member of last year’s DWCS graduating class, Abdul-Malik is now 3-0 in the UFC, and clearly has a bright future inside the Octagon.
Alonzo Menifield defeats Oumar Sy by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Light heavyweights Oumar Sy and Alonzo Menifield engaged in a low-output mirror match to open the main card in Atlanta, with the judges getting called upon to render a verdict.
There were very few action moments in this 15-minute affair, with both men largely throwing singles when they were standing, and doing little in the moments when they were clinched or wrestling. Neither was able to grab a stranglehold of the action, with the fight likely coming down to the final round, where the two men traded occasional shots through to the final horn.
All three judges scored the fight in favor of Menifield, who collected his second win of the year while handing Sy the first loss of his professional career. Back at Fortis MMA for the last couple fights, the DWCS alum remains a durable presence in the lower third of the light heavyweight rankings.
UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley took place live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on June 14, 2025.