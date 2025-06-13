Main Card Results | UFC Atlanta

Light heavyweight veteran Alonzo Menifield kicked things off by bouncing Oumar Sy from the ranks of the unbeaten before recent Dana White’s Contender Series grad Mansur Abdul-Malikl scored a technical decision win over Cody Brundage. Raoni Barcelos out-worked former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt, Edmen Shahbazyan turned in a quality effort over Andre Petroski, and two-time strawweight ruler Rose Namajunas got things moving in the right direction again with a strong performance against Miranda Maverick.

And in the main event, former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman got things headed in the right direction again, halting the rise of Joaquin Buckley.

It was a quality night of action inside the Octagon, and you can catch up on everything that transpired below.

UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley Results