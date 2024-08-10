Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2

Interviews
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a heavyweight headliner as No. 8 ranked contender Marcin Tybura and No. 9 ranked Serghei Spivac square off once again. Spivac is looking for redemption after Tybura's victory in their first meeting in 2020.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TYBURA vs SPIVAC 2 takes place Saturday, August 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 Results
UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 Main Card Results
Toshiomi Kazama vs Charalampos Grigoriou
- Bantamweight Toshiomi Kazama (10-4, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan) aims to secure his first UFC win against Charalampos Grigorioi (8-4, fighting out of Long Island, NY by way of Paphos, Cyprus) in the main card opener
Yana Santos vs Chelsea Chandler
- Ranked bantamweights clash as No. 12 Yana Santos (14-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Saint Petersburg, Russia) faces No. 14 Chelsea Chandler (6-2, fighting out of Stockton, CA)
Chris Gutierrez vs Quang Le
- Chris Gutierrez (20-6-2, fighting out of Englewood, CO) challenges undefeated UFC newcomer and short-notice replacement Quang Le (8-0, fighting out of Brooklyn Center, MN by way of Bien Hoa, Vietnam) at bantamweight
Danny Barlow vs Nikolay Veretennikov
- Welterweight Danny Barlow (8-0, fighting out of Memphis, TN) and UFC debutant Nikolay Veretennikov (12-4, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA) aim to steal the show
Co-Main Event: Damon Jackson vs Chepe Mariscal
- Damon Jackson (23-6-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Dallas, TX) and Chepe Mariscal (16-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Denver, CO) meet in a featherweight bout guaranteed to deliver action
Main Event: Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac
- No. 8 ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura (25-8, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland) seeks to build on his 2020 victory over Serghei Spivac (16-4, fighting out of Chisinau, Republic of Moldova) with a highlight-reel finish. Spivac, who has finished 14 of his 16 victories, is looking for revenge against Tybura in his third consecutive UFC main event.
Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 10, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
