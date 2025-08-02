Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park

Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas On August 2, 2025
UFC returns to the APEX with a high-stakes flyweight main event featuring No. 6 ranked contender Tatsuro Taira facing undefeated rising star HyunSung Park. In the co-main, exciting lightweights Mateusz Rębecki and Chris Duncan collide in a bout promising nonstop action.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TAIRA vs PARK takes place Saturday, August 2 in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews:
Danny Silva vs Kevin Vallejos
- Kicking off the main card, featherweight prospect Danny Silva (10-1, fighting out of Santa Ana, CA) looks to remain perfect inside the Octagon when he takes on Dana White's Contender Series alum Kevin Vallejos (15-1, fighting out of Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina)
Neil Magny vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
- UFC veteran Neil Magny (29-14, fighting out of Denver, CO) makes his 35th walk to the Octagon to challenge Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (25-9-1, fighting out of Francisco Beltrão, Parana, Brazil) at welterweight
Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle
- Top 15 bantamweights collide as No. 10 ranked Karol Rosa (18-7, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) squares off against No. 12 ranked Nora Cornolle (9-2, fighting out of Epinay sur Seine, France)
Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics
- Two of the lightweight division's most exciting prospects collide as Chute Boxe's Elves Brener (16-5, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil) faces Esteban Ribovics (14-2, fighting out of Cordoba, Argentina)
Mateusz Rębecki vs Chris Duncan
- The action continues in the lightweight division for an action-packed matchup between American Top Team teammates Mateusz Rębecki (20-2, fighting out of Szczecin, Poland) and Chris Duncan (13-2, fighting out of Tullibody, Scotland)
Main Event: Tatsuro Taira vs HyunSung Park
- In the main event, No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Tatsuro Taira (16-1, fighting out of Okinawa, Japan) collides with undefeated Road To UFC flyweight tournament winner HyunSung Park (10-0, fighting out of Gyeonggi-do, South Korea) on one week's notice
