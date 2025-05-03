 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo, Live From Wells Fargo Arena In Des Moines, Iowa On May 3, 2025
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Des Moines

Main Card Results | UFC Des Moines
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • May. 4, 2025

UFC delivers its first event in Des Moines, Iowa, headlined by a pivotal bantamweight bout that will see No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen collide with No. 5 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo. The co-main event will see No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Reinier De Ridder square off with undefeated rising star Bo Nickal.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs FIGUEIREDO takes place Saturday, May 3 at Wells Fargo Arena. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Results

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Main Card Results

Jeremy Stephens vs Mason Jones

  • The main card opener sees hometown favorite Jeremy Stephens (28-19, 1 NC, fighting out of San Diego, CA by way of Des Moines, IA) make his return to the Octagon against Mason Jones (15-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Blaenavon, Wales)

Cameron Smotherman vs Serhiy Sidey

  • Cameron Smotherman (12-4, fighting out of Houston, TX) searches for his fifth-straight win when he takes on Serhiy Sidey (11-2, fighting out of Burlington, Ontario, Canada) in a bantamweight bout

Montel Jackson vs Daniel Marcos

  • Fresh off back-to-back knockouts, No. 15 ranked bantamweight contender Montel Jackson (14-2, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI) squares off against undefeated prospect Daniel Marcos (17-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Boca Raton, FL by way of Lima, Peru)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Daniel Rodriguez

  • A battle of welterweight veterans Santiago Ponzinibbio (31-8, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL) and Daniel Rodriguez (18-5, fighting out of Alhambra, CA) has Fight of the Night written all over it

Co-Main Event: Reinier de Ridder vs Bo Nickal

  • In the co-main event, No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder (19-2, fighting out of Breda, Netherlands) looks to be the first to stop undefeated rising star Bo Nickal (7-0, fighting out of State College, PA)

Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo

  • In the main event, former interim bantamweight title challenger and No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen (17-5, fighting out of Aurora, CO) collides with former flyweight champion and No. 5 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo, live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

