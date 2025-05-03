Main Card Results | UFC Des Moines

UFC delivers its first event in Des Moines, Iowa, headlined by a pivotal bantamweight bout that will see No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen collide with No. 5 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo. The co-main event will see No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Reinier De Ridder square off with undefeated rising star Bo Nickal.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs FIGUEIREDO takes place Saturday, May 3 at Wells Fargo Arena. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Results
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Main Card Results
Jeremy Stephens vs Mason Jones
- The main card opener sees hometown favorite Jeremy Stephens (28-19, 1 NC, fighting out of San Diego, CA by way of Des Moines, IA) make his return to the Octagon against Mason Jones (15-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Blaenavon, Wales)
Cameron Smotherman vs Serhiy Sidey
- Cameron Smotherman (12-4, fighting out of Houston, TX) searches for his fifth-straight win when he takes on Serhiy Sidey (11-2, fighting out of Burlington, Ontario, Canada) in a bantamweight bout
Montel Jackson vs Daniel Marcos
- Fresh off back-to-back knockouts, No. 15 ranked bantamweight contender Montel Jackson (14-2, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI) squares off against undefeated prospect Daniel Marcos (17-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Boca Raton, FL by way of Lima, Peru)
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Daniel Rodriguez
- A battle of welterweight veterans Santiago Ponzinibbio (31-8, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL) and Daniel Rodriguez (18-5, fighting out of Alhambra, CA) has Fight of the Night written all over it
Co-Main Event: Reinier de Ridder vs Bo Nickal
- In the co-main event, No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder (19-2, fighting out of Breda, Netherlands) looks to be the first to stop undefeated rising star Bo Nickal (7-0, fighting out of State College, PA)
Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo
- In the main event, former interim bantamweight title challenger and No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen (17-5, fighting out of Aurora, CO) collides with former flyweight champion and No. 5 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil)
