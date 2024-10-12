Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira

Announcements
Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC returns to the APEX with a pivotal flyweight matchup featuring former title challenger and No. 1 ranked contender Brandon Royval taking on undefeated rising star, No. 5 ranked Tatsuro Taira.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROYVAL vs TAIRA takes place Saturday, October 12 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 1pm PT/4pm ET, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ at 4pm PT/7pm ET.
Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira Results
UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira Main Card Results
Daniel Rodriguez vs Alex Morono
- Veteran welterweights Daniel Rodriguez (17-5 fighting out of Alhambra, CA) and Alex Morono (24-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX) clash in a bid for comeback victories
Grant Dawson vs Rafa Garcia
- Submission ace Grant Dawson (21-2-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL) squares off against Rafa Garcia (16-3, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico)
Chidi Njokuani vs Jared Gooden
- Dana White's Contender Series grad Chidi Njokuani (23-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Garland, TX) locks horns with Jared Gooden (23-9, fighting out of Atlanta, GA)
Co-Main Event: Brad Tavares vs JunYong Park
- Brad Tavares (20-10, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Kailua, HI) is set to become the most tenured UFC middleweight of all time when he steps in the Octagon to face JunYong Park (17-6, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) in Saturday's co-main event
Main Event: Brandon Royval vs Tatsuro Taira
- Former flyweight title challenger and No. 1 contender at 125 pounds Brandon Royval (16-7, fighting out of Denver, CO) will try to become the first man to defeat rising star Tatsuro Taira (16-0, fighting out of Okinawa, Japan) in Saturday's headliner
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 12, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Tags
Interviews