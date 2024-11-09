Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

Athletes
After a thrilling preliminary card slate that featured five straight finishes to begin the evening, the action continued at an incredible clip on the main card, culminating with a stunning finish in the night’s finale.
DWCS grad Mansur Abdul-Malik opened the main card with an impressive debut win over Dusko Todorovic before Gillian Robertson and Gaston Bolanos followed with decision wins. In the co-main event, newcomer Reinier de Ridder battled tenured veteran Gerald Meerschaert, eventually clamping down on a third-round submission win before Carlos Prates put a stamp on his dominant rookie campaign by knocking out welterweight stalwart Neil Magny in the first round.
The 100th Fight Night event at the UFC APEX suffered some losses on the way to the cage, but it was all excitement all evening once the action got underway, and we’ve got the details on what transpired collected for you below.
Prelim Results | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates Results
- Carlos Prates defeats Neil Magny by KO (left hand) at 4:50 of Round 1
- Reinier de Ridder defeats Gerald Meerschaert by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:44 of Round 3
- Gaston Bolanos defeats Cortavious Romious by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
- Gillian Robertson defeats Luana Pinheiro by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Duško Todorović by TKO (strikes) at 2:44 of Round 1
- Denise Gomes defeats Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeats Zach Scroggin by TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 1
- Charles Radtke defeats Matthew Semelsberger by TKO (strikes) at 0:51 of Round 1
- Da’Mon Blackshear defeats Cody Stamann by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:19 of Round 1
- Tresean Gore defeats Antonio Trocoli by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:23 of Round 1
- Melissa Mullins defeats Klaudia Sygula by TKO (strikes) at 1:20 of Round 2
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates Main Card Results
Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Duško Todorović by TKO (strikes) at 2:44 of Round 1
How about a dominant first-round stoppage win for your first trip into the UFC Octagon?
Mansur Abdul-Malik, who earned his contract just a few weeks ago on Dana White’s Contender Series, blew through Duško Todorović with a series of heavy, punishing blows, sealing the deal with a Muay Thai knee that took the Serbian’s legs out from under him.
Mansur Abdul-Malik Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates
The Xtreme Couture representative is still raw and learning, but his upside is off the charts. This was a one-sided drubbing from the jump and with further time in the gym and more experience inside the Octagon, the unbeaten 27-year-old could develop into a dangerous addition to the 185-pound ranks.
Gillian Robertson defeats Luana Pinheiro by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Gillian Robertson and Luana Pinheiro faced off in the lone clash of ranked competitors on Saturday’s fight card, with the strawweights battling for the full 15 minutes.
Gillian Robertson Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates
Robertson had success in the opening frame, closing the distance and dragging Pinheiro to the canvas, though she was unable to really instigate much meaningful offense. The Brazilian did well to keep things standing in the second, landing in space and shutting down Robertson’s takedown attempts, only to have the Florida-based Canadian take the fight to the canvas early in the third and dominate from top position for most of the round.
When the tens and nines were added up, it was Robertson that came out ahead, registering her third win of the year and fifth victory in her last six appearances. The 29-year-old has been one of the most active fighters on the roster over the last several years, and shows continued development every time she steps into the Octagon.
Gaston Bolanos defeats Cortavious Romious by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Gaston Bolanos and Cortavious Romious engaged in the most entertaining back-and-forth of the evening, battling tooth and nail for 15 minutes in the middle of Saturday’s main card.
Gaston Bolanos Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates
Bolanos was getting the better of things in the first before getting clipped by Romious in the waning moments of the opening round. The roles were reversed in the second, as the recent Dana White’s Contender Series grad controlled on the canvas in the first half of the second before “The Dreamkiller” found a home for some elbows and punished Romious to the horn. The third was a grappling-heavy frame, with neither man able to get off with much significant offense.
For the second straight fight, the judges were tasked with determining the victor, and when the scores were added up, it was Bolanos that came out ahead, collecting his first UFC victory in his second trip into the Octagon. This was an entertaining, fun fight that was far more competitive than the final scores suggest.
Co-Main Event: Reinier de Ridder defeats Gerald Meerschaert by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:44 of Round 3
Reinier de Ridder had to work hard, but the Dutch newcomer was finally able to tap out Gerald Meerschaert in the third round to collect a victory in his promotional debut.
Reinier de Ridder Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates
The former ONE Championship two-weight champion dropped Meerschaert with a left hook in the final 10 seconds of the opening frame before the two engaged in a back-and-forth second round where their outstanding ground games largely cancelled each other out, creating numerous scrambles and interesting interactions. In the third, de Ridder was able to put Meerschaert on the canvas early before latching onto the fight-ending choke.
This was a hard fought battle against a durable veteran and a good win for de Ridder as he begins his tenure in the UFC. The 34-year-old is an intriguing addition to the middleweight ranks, and moved to 18-2 overall with 16 finishes with the victory on Saturday evening.
Main Event: Carlos Prates defeats Neil Magny by KO (left hand) at 4:50 of Round 1
“The Nightmare” put Neil Magny to sleep to close out the 100th Fight Night event at the UFC APEX.
Carlos Prates Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates
Magny started the contest testing Prates' takedown defense, but the Brazilian was able to remain upright throughout before going on the offensive. He stalked Magny and pinned him along the fence, wobbling him with a short right hand before eventually stopping him with a left hand to the temple in the closing seconds of the first round.
That’s now four fights and four finishes for Prates, who has earned back-to-back devastating knockouts against tenured veterans in Magny and Li Jingliang. The Brazilian should find himself in the Top 15 when the rankings update next week, and very much looks like a contender in the welterweight division after closing out his rookie year in the UFC with another dominant effort.
Stipe Miocic Career Highlights
