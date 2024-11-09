Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

DWCS grad Mansur Abdul-Malik opened the main card with an impressive debut win over Dusko Todorovic before Gillian Robertson and Gaston Bolanos followed with decision wins. In the co-main event, newcomer Reinier de Ridder battled tenured veteran Gerald Meerschaert, eventually clamping down on a third-round submission win before Carlos Prates put a stamp on his dominant rookie campaign by knocking out welterweight stalwart Neil Magny in the first round.

The 100th Fight Night event at the UFC APEX suffered some losses on the way to the cage, but it was all excitement all evening once the action got underway, and we’ve got the details on what transpired collected for you below.

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates Results