Main Card Results | UFC Nashville

UFC returns to Nashville with a clash of heavyweight knockout artists as former world title challenger and current No. 9 ranked contender Derrick Lewis battles No. 13 Tallison Teixeira. Also, fan favorite No. 14 ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar takes on Steve Garcia, who rides a 5-fight finish streak into Saturday.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs TEIXEIRA takes place Saturday, July 12 at Bridgestone Arena. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 6pm ET/3 pm PT followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
UFC Nashville Results
Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
Junior Tafa vs Tuco Tokkos
- Light heavyweights kick off the main card as Junior Tafa (6-3, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) takes on Tuco Tokkos (10-5, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Florida by way of London, England)
Vitor Petrino vs Austen Lane
- Vitor Petrino (11-2, fighting out of Santa Luzia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) searches for success in a new weight division when he takes on former NFL player Austen Lane (13-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Jacksonville, FL) at heavyweight
Nate Landwehr vs Morgan Charriere
- Tennessee native Nate Landwehr (18-6, fighting out of Clarksville, TN) and Morgan Charriere (20-11-1, fighting out of Mantes-la-Jolie, France) collide in a lightweight matchup with fight of the night written all over it
Calvin Kattar vs Steve Garcia
- No. 14 ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar (23-9, fighting out of Methuen, MA) defends his spot in the Top 15 against fast-rising prospect Steve Garcia (17-5, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM) who's finished his last five opponents
Stephen Thompson vs Gabriel Bonfim
- In the co-main event, former welterweight title challenger and No. 12 ranked contender Stephen Thompson (17-8-1, fighting out of Simpsonville, SC) collides with Brazilian rising star Gabriel Bonfim (17-1, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil)
Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs Tallison Teixeira
- In the main event, UFC's all-time leader in knockouts and No. 9 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) squares off against undefeated Dana White's Contender Series standout and No. 13 ranked Tallison Teixeira (8-0, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on July 12, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.