Amanda Lemos vs Virna Jandiroba
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Jul. 21, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with a critical strawweight bout as No. 3 ranked contender Amanda Lemos and No. 5 ranked Virna Jandiroba go head-to-head with a title shot in their sights. Also on the card, fan favorite Dooho Choi returns to the Octagon to face Bill Algeo in an exciting featherweight bout. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEMOS vs JANDIROBA takes place Saturday, July 20 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN Deportes and ESPN2 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, followed by the main card on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.  

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba Results

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba Main Card Results

JeongYeong Lee vs Hyder Amil

  • JeongYeong Lee (11-1, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea) and Hyder Amil (9-0, fighting out of San Francisco, CA by way of San Rafael, CA) lock horns in a featherweight tilt



Dooho Choi vs Bill Algeo

  • Dooho Choi (14-4-1, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) faces Bill Algeo (18-8, fighting out of King of Prussia, PA) in a clash between entertaining featherweights with performance bonuses on their mind



Cody Durden vs Bruno Silva

  • No. 14 ranked flyweight contender Cody Durden (16-5-1, fighting out of Covington, GA) aims to defend his spot in the rankings against Bruno Silva (13-5-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Piracicaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil)



Kurt Holobaugh vs Kaynan Kruschewsky

  • The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 winner Kurt Holobaugh (21-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Amite, LA) takes on Kayna Kruschewsky (15-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Bahia, Brazil) at lightweight



Co-Main Event: Steve Garcia vs SeungWoo Choi

  • Featherweights Steve Garcia (15-5, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM) and SeungWoo Choi (11-6, fighting out of Gangneung, South Korea) face off in an exciting battle



Main Event: Amanda Lemos vs Virna Jandiroba

  • In the main event, former title challenger and No. 3 ranked strawweight contender Amanda Lemos (14-3-1, fighting out of Parà, Brazil) hopes to secure a second shot at the belt against No. 5 ranked Virna Jandiroba (20-3, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil), who's riding a three-fight win streak into her first-ever UFC main event



Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

