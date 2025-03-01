Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev

The action returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas as No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Manel Kape looks to make his case for the next title shot at 125 pounds when he faces No. 8 ranked Asu Almabayev. Plus, exciting lightweight prospects collide as Nasrat Haqparast takes on 2024 standout Esteban Ribovics.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KAPE vs ALMABAYEV takes place Saturday, March 1 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting with the prelims at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Danny Barlow vs Sam Patterson
- Undefeated welterweight prospect Danny Barlow (9-0, fighting out of Memphis, TN) kicks off the main card against Dana White's Contender Series grad Sam Patterson (12-2-1, fighting out of Watford, England)
Hyder Amil vs William Gomis
- All-action featherweights collide as unbeaten Hyder Amil (10-0, fighting out of San Francisco, CA by way of San Rafael, CA) takes on William Gomis (14-2, fighting out of Paris, France), who's riding a 12-fight win streak
Nasrat Haqparast vs Esteban Ribovics
- Exciting prospects Nasrat Haqparast (17-5, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco) and Esteban Ribovics (14-1, fighting out of Cordoba, Argentina) collide in a lightweight bout destined to produce fireworks
Co-Main Event: Cody Brundage vs Julian Marquez
- In the co-main event, durable grappler Cody Brundage (10-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Englewood, CO) collides with Julian Marquez (9-5, fighting out of Kansas City, MO), who looks to keep his 100 percent finish rate in tact
Main Event: Manel Kape vs Asu Almabayev
- In the main event, No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Manel Kape (20-7, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand, by way of Porto, Portugal) looks to strengthen his case for a title shot against 125-pound champion Alexandre Pantoja when he faces No. 8 ranked Asu Almabayev (21-2, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) on short notice
